Ducky teams up with Bethesda for a special DOOM Edition of its One 3 SF keyboard

Limited to 666 units for each layout type, the new Ducky One 3 SF DOOM Edition sees the custom mechanical keyboard maker team up with Bethesda.

Ducky keyboards are some of the most sought-after in the world, sporting excellent features, high-end components, and a type feel that is next level. Ducky's latest creation sees the keyboard maker collaborating with Bethesda to create a custom DOOM-themed keyboard based on the 60% form-factor One 3 SF design.

Ducky One 3 SF DOOM Edition, image credit: Ducky.

The Ducky One 3 SF DOOM Edition is a Limited Edition keyboard with only 666 ANSI layout and 666 ISO layout being produced. The perfect amount for anything limited edition DOOM-related. As for the physical design and look, it opts for something we rarely see in the keyboard-space artwork, in this case, the iconic key art for DOOM Eternal, stretched across all of the PBT keycaps.

This means all keycap lettering is printed on the sides (facing the user). Functionality-wise, there might be a more user-friendly design, but it looks special as a limited edition collectible.

As a Ducky One 3 Series mechanical keyboard, it has great features, like hot-swappable switches with yellow Kailh sockets and multi-layered padding to deliver that iconic Ducky sound and smooth feel. As a custom keyboard, you can choose different rubber compounds to suit your exact demon-slaying needs.

And naturally, there's also RGB lighting with full software-free onboard controls - another hallmark of Ducky keyboards.

I think the design looks great - but based on the keycaps mostly being in service of highlighting the DOOM artwork, this is probably something I'd display on a shelf somewhere instead of using it for day-to-day gaming. I'd use it for another playthrough of DOOM Eternal on PC.

If there's one criticism to make, the artwork on the keycaps looks a little too faint or opaque - almost like it's transparent. I think it would look better if it was fully saturated and the original print was left as is. Head to the official Ducky One 3 SF DOOM Edition product page for more info.