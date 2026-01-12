Keychron's luxury ceramic-and-marble keyboard is not something you see every day

TL;DR: Keychron unveiled the limited-edition Q16 HE 8K ceramic and marble 65% wired keyboard at CES 2026, featuring premium materials, ultra-fast magnetic switches, and customizable actuation for gaming. Additionally, the Q6 Ultra 8K wireless mechanical keyboard offers hot-swappable switches, full-metal build, and extended battery life.

Keychron is one of the better-known independent keyboard makers, and at CES 2026, it presented one of its latest limited-edition luxury designs: the Keychron Q16 HE 8K ceramic and marble 65% wired magnetic keyboard. And we're talking about the real stuff, too, with polished ceramic keycaps and a marble body.

These are the sorts of materials you'd expect to find in a high-end kitchen or bathroom, not on a PC peripheral. And yes, the end result is heavy for a keyboard. Although we couldn't quite get a sense of the thocky typing sound as we saw this at Keychron's booth at CES, the typefeel and the shiny ceramic keycaps both had a distinct premium feel.

As for the underlying hardware, you've got the company's flagship pre-lubed Keychron Ultra-fast Lime magnetic switches with Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors and per-key adjustable actuation. This custom Keychron Q16 HE 8K ceramic and marble keyboard is built for gaming, making it a great option for those firing up Arc Raiders in a luxury Italian villa.

Keychron notes that this custom premium board will be available sometime in April of this year. In addition, the company showcased another (albeit more straightforward) premium gaming keyboard at CES: the full-sized Keychron Q6 Ultra 8K Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. Powered by Keychron's hot-swappable Silk POM Switches, the Q6 Ultra 8K sports a full-metal body, a double-gasket design, 8K polling over wired and wireless connections, and a large 4000 mAh battery offering 600 hours of battery life.

With Double-shot PBT keycaps and multiple damping layers, the typefeel and build quality of the Q6 Ultra 8K is definitely up there, with the company also set to offer different sizes for those wanting something smaller.