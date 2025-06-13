Palit is giving away a custom DOOM GeForce RTX 5080 with a Flail on the backplate

The PALIT GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro DOOM: The Dark Ages Edition is a custom GPU created to celebrate the game, and PALIT is giving it away.

DOOM: The Dark Ages, the third game in id Software's modern Doom reimagining, is out now for PC and consoles. It delivers frantic action with incredible visuals powered by the latest id Tech engine. The game, which saw the team at id work closely with NVIDIA to implement cutting-edge ray-tracing effects and full support for the latest DLSS 4 technology, has also been in the spotlight for all things GeForce RTX in recent months.

PALIT GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro DOOM: The Dark Ages Edition, image credit: PALIT

And with that, we've seen several custom GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs with designs and mods inspired by DOOM: The Dark Ages, including some from NVIDIA. The latest comes from PALIT, which sees it create a new custom GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro graphics card using the company's impressive PALIT MAKER modding tools, where you can download 3D Files to develop custom GPU covers.

Unlike ASUS's stunning ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition GPU we saw at Computex 2025, this one from PALIT has a very cool DIY modder feel. With 3D printing, you have a large DOOM logo and even the Slayer's Flail melee weapon on the backplate alongside the new Shield-saw.

The company is giving it away to one lucky gamer in Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, or Singapore. All you need to do is head to the Palit Global social media account on Instagram, follow it, and let them know where you're from (with the #PalitMaker #DOOM #RTXOn hashtags) on the PALIT GeForce RTX 5080 GamingPro DOOM: The Dark Ages Edition post.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is available now, with id Software set to release a Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing update to the game later this month.