Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite

As we cruised the CES 2024 Patriot suite, we saw much of what we have already covered, and we were also shocked at the amount of ACPI gear.

Published
2 minutes & read time

If you follow our DDR5 reviews, you will likely be aware of the RGB and non-RGB variants of the Xtreme 5 RAM from Patriot that they had on display. On the left are the RGB versions, whereas on the right are the sexy red-topped offerings, both capable of extremely fast XMP programming but also leave plenty of room on the table for those who like to overclock.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 02Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 03
VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

If you happened to miss the earlier posts on the TweakTown RAM Facebook page, this is the kind of speed attainable with all the right components from the Patriot Xtreme 5. With a few hours of work, Shannon Robb tuned this set of 8000 MHz RAM to an amazing 9002 MHz while I sat and watched the magic happen. This was done on Sunday night with a 13900K, the OG ASUS Z790 APEX, with nobody allowed to move as it passed 32M Super Pi and has been running ever since.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 04
Open Gallery 12

We have already had our hands on a set of the Elite 5 RGB that is shown on the left, but to the right is a new version with the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance branding added to go along with the new ASUS TUF BTF motherboard and chassis.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 05
Open Gallery 12

When it comes to DDR5, this is the most exciting thing coming down the line. You are looking at a tiny chip in a ring box, the CKD chip, resting on prototype PCBs. In the middle and on the right are more developed models, but in essence, the CKD takes most of the stress off the IMC, which will allow for higher JEDEC base clocks and should allow users to sign up to and beyond the 10,000 MHz mark in DDR5 speeds.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 06Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 07

We also saw the Viper Venom DDR5 kits, both RGB and non-RGB. Most users with 2DPC layouts (motherboards with 4 DIMM slots) will find value in such kits. When the Xtreme 5 is too fast to run, the Viper Venom suits the average user with speeds reaching up to 7400 MHz with XMP while offering kit capacities of up to 64GB.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 08
Open Gallery 12

For those with fewer requirements from their DDR5, you also have the Signature Premium line of RAM from Patriot. Speeds range from 4800 to 5600 MHz with smaller capacities, starting at 8GB sticks, and can get up to 64GB in density.

Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 09Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 10
Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 11Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite 12

If you live under a rock or haven't looked past the Patriot offerings, they also have a business and mainstream-oriented lineup under the ACPI brand. You can find everything from DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, ECC, and SO-DIMM within this branding. They also cover the gamut of M.2 SATA drives and the various generations of more common M.2 drives in various capacities and sizes to fit your needs. Along with those, you will also find their CFExpress cards, SATA EDOM, and mSATA offerings. Rounding out the ACPI lineup are the USB DOM 3.0, CF Cards, and 2.5 SATA III SSDs.

Buy at Amazon

Patriot Viper Venom RGB DDR5 32GB (2 x 16GB) 6000MHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$123.76
$123.76--
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2024 at 11:02 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Chad joined the TweakTown team in 2009 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. After a year of gaming, Chad caught the OC bug. With overclocking comes the need for better cooling, and Chad has had many air and water setups. With a few years of abusing computer parts, he decided to take his chances and try to get a review job. As an avid overclocker, Chad is always looking for the next leg up in RAM and coolers.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags