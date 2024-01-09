Elite 5 TUF, CKD, XOC, and ACPI are just some of what we found at the CES 2024 Patriot suite

As we cruised the CES 2024 Patriot suite, we saw much of what we have already covered, and we were also shocked at the amount of ACPI gear.

If you follow our DDR5 reviews, you will likely be aware of the RGB and non-RGB variants of the Xtreme 5 RAM from Patriot that they had on display. On the left are the RGB versions, whereas on the right are the sexy red-topped offerings, both capable of extremely fast XMP programming but also leave plenty of room on the table for those who like to overclock.

If you happened to miss the earlier posts on the TweakTown RAM Facebook page, this is the kind of speed attainable with all the right components from the Patriot Xtreme 5. With a few hours of work, Shannon Robb tuned this set of 8000 MHz RAM to an amazing 9002 MHz while I sat and watched the magic happen. This was done on Sunday night with a 13900K, the OG ASUS Z790 APEX, with nobody allowed to move as it passed 32M Super Pi and has been running ever since.

We have already had our hands on a set of the Elite 5 RGB that is shown on the left, but to the right is a new version with the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance branding added to go along with the new ASUS TUF BTF motherboard and chassis.

When it comes to DDR5, this is the most exciting thing coming down the line. You are looking at a tiny chip in a ring box, the CKD chip, resting on prototype PCBs. In the middle and on the right are more developed models, but in essence, the CKD takes most of the stress off the IMC, which will allow for higher JEDEC base clocks and should allow users to sign up to and beyond the 10,000 MHz mark in DDR5 speeds.

We also saw the Viper Venom DDR5 kits, both RGB and non-RGB. Most users with 2DPC layouts (motherboards with 4 DIMM slots) will find value in such kits. When the Xtreme 5 is too fast to run, the Viper Venom suits the average user with speeds reaching up to 7400 MHz with XMP while offering kit capacities of up to 64GB.

For those with fewer requirements from their DDR5, you also have the Signature Premium line of RAM from Patriot. Speeds range from 4800 to 5600 MHz with smaller capacities, starting at 8GB sticks, and can get up to 64GB in density.

If you live under a rock or haven't looked past the Patriot offerings, they also have a business and mainstream-oriented lineup under the ACPI brand. You can find everything from DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, ECC, and SO-DIMM within this branding. They also cover the gamut of M.2 SATA drives and the various generations of more common M.2 drives in various capacities and sizes to fit your needs. Along with those, you will also find their CFExpress cards, SATA EDOM, and mSATA offerings. Rounding out the ACPI lineup are the USB DOM 3.0, CF Cards, and 2.5 SATA III SSDs.