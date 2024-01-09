You can now test out AMD's Fluid Motion Frames on PC gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally

As part of the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.40.01.10 Preview Driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames Release, the company has added Radeon 700M graphics to the GPUs supported by driver-based frame generation. AMD Fluid Motion Frames, or AFMF, allows PC gamers to enable frame-gen at the driver level for any DirectX 11 or 12 game.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames arrives for the ROG Ally and other handhelds.

AFMF differs from AMD's FSR Frame Generation and NVIDIA's DLSS 3 Frame Generation because it doesn't use motion vectors or game-specific data acquired when DLSS or FSR is integrated into a title. This means there's a noticeable trade-off in visual quality and additional latency (mitigated somewhat by Anti-Lag). So it's recommended for games where you're already getting close to 60fps in performance.

Okay, with that out of the way, the additional support for Radeon 700M graphics is exciting because this applies to the integrated graphics found in mobile Ryzen 7040 and 8040 APUs, the brand-new desktop Ryzen 8000G Series announced at CES 2024, and the Ryzen Z1 chips found in PC gaming handhelds like the ROG Ally from ASUS and Legion GO from Lenovo.

Other PC gaming handhelds, like the upcoming AYANEO FLIP KB and FLIP DS with Ryzen 7040 APUs, are also driver-level frame-generation capable thanks to this update. Enabling AFMF on a gaming handheld is a little tricky because you'll use it to push performance that's already close to 60fps to around 100fps - the latency might be too noticeable, pushing 30fps to around 60fps.

The new preview driver also dynamically turns off "frame generation during fast visual motion" to improve visual fidelity. Installing a preview driver on a custom PC gaming handheld might be a little risky, but the good news is that AMD Fluid Motion Frames will officially become part of the HYPR-RX suite with the arrival of the new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB GPU later this month.