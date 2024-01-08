AMD Fluid Motion Frames leaves beta, joins HYPR-RX for all RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 owners

After months in beta and a few updates, AMD's driver level frame generation called Fluid Motion Frames, is officially becoming a part of the HYPR-RX suite.

At CES 2024, AMD announced a range of new products, from new Ryzen CPUs to a brand-new RDNA 3 desktop GPU in the form of the Radeon RX 7600 XT 16GB. With 16GB of VRAM and a $329 USD price-point, it's positioned to deliver mainstream generative AI performance, content creation, and even gaming where VRAM workloads are intensive.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT is launching on January 24, 2024, and it also marks the date AMD Fluid Motion Frames leaves beta or 'technology preview' to become a part of Radeon's Adrenalin Edition software suite and its HYPR-RX package.

With Fluid Motion Frames as part of the driver, Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000 Series owners can now enable frame generation globally in any DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 title.

The Adrenalin Edition Preview Driver for AMD Fluid Motion Frames was substantially updated on December 7 last year, bringing improvements to stutter and frame pacing when the frame gen technology was enabled - and other general improvements. According to several reports and some of our internal testing, the results are now where you'd consider enabling AFMF on certain titles.

Unlike DLSS 3 Frame Generation or even AMD's FSR 3 Frame Generation, Fluid Motion Frames doesn't require any work on behalf of game developers or even in-game support. AMD's driver-based approach is something the company is embracing, with the Radeon RX 7600 XT announcement showcasing the difference it can bring to games.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT benchmarks with Fluid Motion Frames enabled, image credit: AMD.

Baldur's Gate 3's 1440p performance goes from 59fps to 146fps with FSR 2 upscaling and AFMF. Starfield's increases from 47fps to 92fps.