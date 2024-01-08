Apple's upcoming OLED iPad Pros could be prohibitively expensive

Apple is rumored to have new OLED iPad Pro tablets in the works for 2024, but a new claim suggests pricing might be getting out of hand.

There have been ongoing rumors of Apple launching new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024 for some time now, and it's looking increasingly likely that it will happen within the next few months. But a new report suggests that anyone looking to buy one of them might want to start saving a little more quickly.

That's according to a new report on the Naver blog by the account yeux1122, someone with a hit-and-miss track record to date. But taking it at face value, the news isn't great for anyone who had planned on buying a new iPad Pro in 2024.

The report claims that the new OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500 and rise to anything between $1,800 and $2,000, figures that are much higher than the current entry-level offerings. MacRumors notes that these price increases represent an 80% hike on the 11-inch iPad Pro and around a 60% increase on the 12.9-inch model.

The report claims that Apple will try to justify the increase in price by pointing to the larger storage capacity and improvements brought about by the upgraded OLED display. Those improvements are set to include better contrast and brightness, while colors could well be more impressive when compared to older models of the tablet. The thinness and lightness compared to competing tablets should also be something Apple uses as a way to explain why its iPad Pro is so costly, we're told.

As others have pointed out, these prices do put the iPad Pro very much in the same price point as the MacBook Air, something that could make it a difficult sell. There are rumors that Apple will also sell a new Magic Keyboard, but that's likely to cost hundreds of dollars - something that will increase the price of the iPad Pro yet further if customers want to be able to type on it. For those people, the MacBook Air might be a better option.

Rumors have suggested that Apple will also sell an updated iPad Air this year, something that could perhaps fill the gap left by the iPad Pro's increasing price. Rumors claim that an 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air are on the horizon, while there are also rumors that an updated iPad will arrive at some point in the year, too.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that Apple will hold a spring event to announce the new iPad tablets, but we've yet to receive anything close to confirmation to that effect from Apple itself.