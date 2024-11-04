Apple enters 'total redesign' mode for an upcoming MacBook Pro

Apple is rumored to have entered into 'total redesign' mode for the next generation MacBook Pro after delays with display technology plaguing 2025 models.

TL;DR: Apple's next MacBook Pro generation will not feature a redesign, with significant changes expected in 2026 due to delays in display technology, likely OLED. The upcoming M5 MacBook Pro will have minimal design changes, focusing on a thinner design, reversing the trend of thicker models with M-series chips.

According to a new report from Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the next generation of Apple's MacBook Pro is going to skip a redesign, and the following generation will be what Apple completely overhauls.

The news comes from Gurman's weekly Power On newsletter, where he wrote that Apple isn't likely to completely overhaul or redesign the MacBook Pro until 2026 and that Apple's original plan was to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro in 2025, but that plan was blundered by delays related to display technology, presumably OLED display technology as rumors indicate that is what Apple is planning to adopt for its MacBook Pro, falling right in line with the new M4 iPad Pros.

Gurman also writes that the new MacBook Pro will have a "thinner design," and the decision to go thicker with the introduction of the M-series chips with the M1 has now been reversed. Apple wants thinner laptops, even if they are MacBook Pro models, which typically call for a thicker design to fit a bigger battery and more powerful components that require larger cooling solutions to run optimally. Hopefully, the rumored reduction in thickness doesn't come with any concessions.

As for the next generation of MacBook Pro, specifically the M5 line-up expected to be released next year, Gurman says we can expect a simple refresh with very minimal or no design changes. The M6 MacBook Pros dropping in 2026 is where he will see the redesign, and considering how long it takes to arrive at a 100% complete production-ready design for an upcoming generation, I think it's fair to say Apple is currently in the "total redesign" mode.