All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Laptops

Apple enters 'total redesign' mode for an upcoming MacBook Pro

Apple is rumored to have entered into 'total redesign' mode for the next generation MacBook Pro after delays with display technology plaguing 2025 models.

Apple enters 'total redesign' mode for an upcoming MacBook Pro
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's next MacBook Pro generation will not feature a redesign, with significant changes expected in 2026 due to delays in display technology, likely OLED. The upcoming M5 MacBook Pro will have minimal design changes, focusing on a thinner design, reversing the trend of thicker models with M-series chips.

According to a new report from Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, the next generation of Apple's MacBook Pro is going to skip a redesign, and the following generation will be what Apple completely overhauls.

Apple enters 'total redesign' mode for an upcoming MacBook Pro 232662
2

The news comes from Gurman's weekly Power On newsletter, where he wrote that Apple isn't likely to completely overhaul or redesign the MacBook Pro until 2026 and that Apple's original plan was to introduce a redesigned MacBook Pro in 2025, but that plan was blundered by delays related to display technology, presumably OLED display technology as rumors indicate that is what Apple is planning to adopt for its MacBook Pro, falling right in line with the new M4 iPad Pros.

Gurman also writes that the new MacBook Pro will have a "thinner design," and the decision to go thicker with the introduction of the M-series chips with the M1 has now been reversed. Apple wants thinner laptops, even if they are MacBook Pro models, which typically call for a thicker design to fit a bigger battery and more powerful components that require larger cooling solutions to run optimally. Hopefully, the rumored reduction in thickness doesn't come with any concessions.

As for the next generation of MacBook Pro, specifically the M5 line-up expected to be released next year, Gurman says we can expect a simple refresh with very minimal or no design changes. The M6 MacBook Pros dropping in 2026 is where he will see the redesign, and considering how long it takes to arrive at a 100% complete production-ready design for an upcoming generation, I think it's fair to say Apple is currently in the "total redesign" mode.

Photo of the PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation 5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2024 at 12:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:9to5mac.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles