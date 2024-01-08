Apple Vision Pro ships out to US distribution warehouses ahead of looming February launch

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has taken to the weekly Power On newsletter to report Apple Vision Pro headsets are on the way to distribution warehouses across the United States.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The Bloomberg reporter, who is known in the industry as being very spot on with the movements within Apple, reports the stock that is being moved to US warehouses is enough to fuel the scheduled February launch. Backing up his own statement, Gurman stated this would be the case in a newsletter published in December, as shown here. Due to the launch date only being around the corner, we can expect Apple to make an official announcement that will reveal the specific availability date for the Apple Vision Pro.

Notably, Gurman also writes that retail employees have already begun flying to Apple Park to undergo the Apple Vision Pro training required to demo the products in Apple stores across the country. Furthermore, these employees flown out to Apple Park will then be required to return to their respective Apple Store and train other staff members.

The reason behind the training is the Apple Vision Pro requires calibration per individual, which means there is a setup process. Users can't simply walk past an Apple Vision Pro, put it on their head, and use it to its full capabilities. As for the price, Apple has slapped a stinging $3,499+ price tag on the innovative device, and while that is certainly out of most consumer's price range, there simply isn't anything else within the virtual reality market that can provide the experience equivalent to Apple's headset.

3

The Apple Vision Pro is in a league of its own, which means it can set the price as it has no competition. Competing virtual reality headsets from Meta or even HTC aren't priced close enough to the Apple Vision Pro to be directly competing, nor do they have a similar feature set. Examples of this include Apple's seemingly magic eye-tracking, index finger-to-thumb user-interface navigation, and much more.

Recent reports from a Chinese investor news site, which should definitely be taken with a grain of salt, point to a January 27 retail date, which is a Saturday - a day that Apple hasn't used in the past for a product release. However, the date could be the Chinese Saturday, which would make it January 26, a Friday.

All will eventually be revealed in the coming weeks as the world's most advanced virtual/augmented reality headset hits the market.