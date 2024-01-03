Apple's Vision Pro AR/VR headset could ship in weeks, not months

Apple's Vision Pro might be set to go on sale as soon as the end of January if a new, admittedly sketchy report turns out to be accurage.

If you've been patiently waiting for Apple to make its upcoming Vision Pro AR/VR headset available to buy, you might not have to wait quite as long as we first thought. That's according to an admittedly sketchy report by a Chinese investor news service. That news service, Wall Street Insights, claims that Apple will release the Vision Pro headset to retail on January 27.

What's particularly interesting about that date is that it's a Saturday, a date that Apple has historically not used when releasing new products for sale. However, as MacRumors notes, it's likely that the date might refer to the Chinese Saturday which would in turn make the US release date the 26th - a much more likely Friday.

Little has been officially confirmed in terms of when the Vision Pro headset will go on sale, however. Apple announced the much-rumored device back in June during the company's annual WWDC event but no firm release date was given. All Apple said was what is currently shown on its website - Vision Pro will release in early 2024.

However, recent rumors have suggested that Apple intends to bring the Vision Pro to market in February with retail employees undergoing training on how best to sell and configure the headset. It's thought that the latter part of the process is particularly important given the fact that an incorrectly configured headset would likely result in a poor user experience. Considering that the Vision Pro headset will sell for $3,499, ensuring that the first time people interact with the Vision Pro is a successful one is paramount for Apple.

If Apple does intend to ship the Vision Pro headset on January 26 we only have a few weeks left before one of the most hotly anticipated hardware releases of the year makes its way into stores, and all eyes will be on the reaction of early adopters. Those who have spent time with the headset so far have waxed lyrical about its capabilities. But that dynamic can and often does change when you've just plopped $,3499 down on something and buyer's remorse kicks in.

Apple is already said to be working on ways to launch a new, cheaper Vision Pro headset but it's as-yet unclear when that will arrive, how much cheaper it will be, and which features and capabilities will be stripped in order to meet that lower asking price. We can expect to learn more about that cheaper modern in the coming months as information begins to leak more freely.