All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Virtual & Augmented Reality and 3D

Apple could launch a pair of AR glasses connected directly to the iPhone

An Apple insider has claimed the Cupertino company is 'seriously considering' releasing AR smart glasses that would be linked to iPhones.

Apple could launch a pair of AR glasses connected directly to the iPhone
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Junior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple is rumored to be considering releasing AR smart glasses that would be tethered to an iPhone for processing power, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These glasses could serve as an accessory for watching movies and would reinforce the iPhone's role in Apple's ecosystem.

Apple is rumored to be heavily considering releasing a pair of smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) capabilities, according to a renowned Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

Apple could launch a pair of AR glasses connected directly to the iPhone 363661
3

Gurman wrote in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that he is hearing rumblings of Apple "seriously considering" releasing AR glasses. Most notably, these AR glasses wouldn't be completely independent as they would be tethered to an iPhone that would provide the glasses with any necessary processing power. Additionally, these glasses will reportedly transform into an accessory for watching movies, while also retaining a stylish look.

The Bloomberg reporter also writes that if Apple released these glasses, it would reinforce the iPhone as the center of its ecosystem, providing even more value to the device and potentially making it even more popular, especially considering the massive price reduction compared to the $3,500 Vision Pro, Apple's latest wearable venture. Now, Gurman has said that Apple has already started gathering feedback from employees in focus groups about the possibility of smart glasses.

Apple could launch a pair of AR glasses connected directly to the iPhone 651516
3

In a leaked email that was sent to select employees at the company headquarters, "Testing and developing products that all can come to love is very important to what we do at Apple. This is why we are looking for participants to join us in an upcoming user study with current market smart glasses."

Gurman wrote that it isn't unusual for Apple to form focus groups and ask many questions to its employees before it officially makes a plunge into a new market.

Photo of the Meta Quest 3S 128GB - Get Batman: Arkham Shadow
Best Deals: Meta Quest 3S 128GB - Get Batman: Arkham Shadow
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
-
$299.99 USD -
Buy
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/5/2024 at 9:29 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, 9to5mac.com
Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Junior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles