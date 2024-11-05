Apple could launch a pair of AR glasses connected directly to the iPhone

An Apple insider has claimed the Cupertino company is 'seriously considering' releasing AR smart glasses that would be linked to iPhones.

Apple is rumored to be heavily considering releasing a pair of smart glasses with augmented reality (AR) capabilities, according to a renowned Apple insider and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

Gurman wrote in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter that he is hearing rumblings of Apple "seriously considering" releasing AR glasses. Most notably, these AR glasses wouldn't be completely independent as they would be tethered to an iPhone that would provide the glasses with any necessary processing power. Additionally, these glasses will reportedly transform into an accessory for watching movies, while also retaining a stylish look.

The Bloomberg reporter also writes that if Apple released these glasses, it would reinforce the iPhone as the center of its ecosystem, providing even more value to the device and potentially making it even more popular, especially considering the massive price reduction compared to the $3,500 Vision Pro, Apple's latest wearable venture. Now, Gurman has said that Apple has already started gathering feedback from employees in focus groups about the possibility of smart glasses.

In a leaked email that was sent to select employees at the company headquarters, "Testing and developing products that all can come to love is very important to what we do at Apple. This is why we are looking for participants to join us in an upcoming user study with current market smart glasses."

Gurman wrote that it isn't unusual for Apple to form focus groups and ask many questions to its employees before it officially makes a plunge into a new market.