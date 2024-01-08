AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700X3D CPU launches at the end of January, and for $249 it's a budget winner

The new Ryzen 7 5700X3D with 3D V-Cache technology is coming very soon, alongside additional Ryzen 5000 CPUs targeting budget conscious PC gamers.

AMD has announced new budget and mainstream gaming Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs at CES 2024, including the Ryzen 7 5700X3D and the Ryzen 7 5700 for AM4. AMD notes that these new "gaming processors" are designed for those who want a simple upgrade path on their existing AMD rig or want to assemble a cost-effective AM4 socket gaming PC.

AMD's new Ryzen 5000 CPUs announced at CES 2024, image credit: AMD.
The Ryzen 7 5700X3D includes AMD's 3D V-Cache technology, which is well-known for delivering exceptional gaming performance. Like the popular Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D is an 8-Core, 16-Thread processor but with a lower 4.1 GHz Max Boost and a 3.0 GHz Base clock speed (compared to 4.5GHz and 3.4GHz for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D). But at a much lower price, it could be the budget gaming CPU to get.

Throw in 100MB of Cache, a 105W TDP, and this new AM4 CPU priced at $249 USD is set to compete with the similarly priced Intel Core i5 13600K while delivering improved gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D gaming performance compared to Intel, image credit: AMD.
'Best in Class Gaming Performance' according to the performance chart from AMD, though strangely, AMD doesn't include comparisons to the beefier Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

AMD's new Ryzen 7 5700 for AM4, image credit: AMD.
The Ryzen 7 5700 is another 8-Core processor, but without 3D V-Cache technology, it's priced competitively at $175 USD for budget-conscious gamers. It comes packed with an AMD Wraith Spire cooler.

The Ryzen 7 5700 helps fill the gap between the 6-Core Ryzen 5 5600X and the 8-Core 5700X and 5800X, once again focused on gaming performance. AMD compares the new Ryzen 7 5700 to the Intel Core i5 12400F.

The new Ryzen 5000 Series CPUs don't stop there as AMD also announced the new 6-Core Ryzen 5 5600GT ($140 USD) and Ryzen 5 5500GT ($125 USD) with built-in Radeon graphics for budget gamers and mini PCs.

The new Ryzen 7 5700X3D, Ryzen 7 5700, Ryzen 5 5600GT, and Ryzen 5 5500GT for AM4 will be available on January 31, 2024.

