Desktop Ryzen 8000G CPUs are here and can run Cyberpunk 2077 at Full HD 60fps without a GPU

AMD announces some new desktop processors and the new Ryzen 8000G CPUs include RDNA 3 graphics to deliver the fastest-ever integrated desktop graphics.

Published
1 minute & 59 seconds read time

The new AMD Ryzen 7 8700G ($329 USD), with built-in Radeon 780M graphics, can deliver fast and playable full-HD 1080p gaming even in demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Naturally, to hit over 60fps, you're looking at low settings, and AMD advised that the new Ryzen 7 8000 Series isn't a replacement for discrete graphics - but it's impressive nonetheless.

AMD's new Ryzen 8000G desktop CPUs with AI hardware and RDNA 3 graphics, image credit: AMD.
Compared to the fastest integrated Intel desktop graphics (found in the Intel Core i7-14700K), using far less power, the Ryzen 5 8600G ($279 USD) and the Ryzen 7 8700G deliver 2X, 3X, and even 4X the performance in some titles. This is brilliant news for small form-factor mini PCs and should lead to some powerful, tiny gaming PCs.

The built-in Radeon 780M graphics is compatible with AMD's HYPR-RX software so it can access the driver-level Fluid Motion Frame frame gen tech to boost performance. AMD notes that even without AFMF, the Ryzen 7 8700G outperforms the entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 for gaming and productivity

And it's AI-powered.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8000G Series is also the world's first desktop processor with a dedicated AI engine (Intel's Meteor Lake is currently limited to mobile products). The NPU is clocked at 1.6 GHz, significantly faster than previous AMD NPUs and on par with the Ryzen 8040 Series for mobile - delivering a combined 39 TFLOPs of processing power.

With powerful AMD XDNA AI hardware, Zen 4 CPU architecture, and RDNA 3 graphics, the Ryzen 8000G CPUs are here to make the case for building a tiny or entry-level gaming PC or AI PC without a dedicated graphics card. And being a desktop CPU, a GPU can always be added to boost performance further.

Here's a look at the full line-up, with specs and pricing.

AMD Ryzen 7 8700G

  • Threads/Cores: 8/16
  • Boost Clock: Up to 5.1 GHz
  • L3 Cache: 24MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 780M Graphics
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $329 USD
AMD Ryzen 5 8600G

  • Threads/Cores: 6/12
  • Boost Clock: Up to 5.0 GHz
  • L3 Cache: 22MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 760M Graphics
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $279 USD
AMD Ryzen 5 8500G

  • Threads/Cores: 6/12
  • Boost Clock: Up to 5.0 GHz
  • L3 Cache: 22MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 740M Graphics
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: $179 USD
AMD Ryzen 5 8300G

  • Threads/Cores: 4/8
  • Boost Clock: Up to 4.9 GHz
  • L3 Cache: 12MB
  • Graphics: Radeon 740M Graphics
  • TDP: 65W
  • Price: TBC
