Cooler Master's Sneaker X Bounce takes its custom PC sneaker mod to the next level

Cooler Master has another gaming PC that looks like a giant sneaker, with the Sneaker X Bounce featuring detachable wireless speakers.

We got a good look at Cooler Master's original Sneaker X PC mod at Computex and PAX Australia 2023 last year, and we're impressed by its unique style. Yes, it looks like a giant sneaker, but with custom-designed and printed components, high-end GeForce RTX graphics, and liquid cooling, it was hard not to be impressed with what Cooler Master pulled off. Even though the company has been making PC cases for decades, its all-in-one PCs sport unique designs.

At CES 2024, it's taking the "PC sneaker" concept to the next level with the new Sneaker X Bounce - a limited edition custom PC that modifies the design to include speakers and a graffiti look "reflecting vibrant street energy." Cooler Master collaborated with graffiti artist Bounce for the new design, and I'm not sure if this takes the concept too far.

It looks overly busy and not as clean as the original Sneaker X design. Still, it's got some very cool features - like removable wireless speakers.

Cooler Master Sneaker X Bounce Features

Unique Street Culture Design: Artistic collaboration with graffiti artist Bounce, reflecting vibrant street energy.

Detachable Speakers with DTS Studio Sound: Offers an immersive surround sound experience.

High-Performance Engineering: Built to handle gaming, creative work, and more with ease.

Limited Edition Collectible: Only 1000 pieces available worldwide.

Innovative Audio Technology: Features LED lights and wireless speaker design inspired by the Bounce Rabbit.

Exclusive Artistic Collaboration: Graffiti legend Bounce brings his distinctive style to the PC world.

Cooler Master describes the design as "a symbol of the fusion of technology, art, and culture." As mentioned above, Cooler Master plans to produce 1,000 custom Sneaker X Bounce PCs, but seeing as the original Sneaker X starts from $3,499.00 USD, we can only imagine what this will cost.