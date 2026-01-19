Modder combines a PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 into a single sleek console

TL;DR: Chinese tech enthusiast 小宁子 XNZ created the "Ningtendo PXBOX 5," a unique custom mod combining a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, and a Nintendo Switch 2 into one console. Using 3D printing and wax-casting techniques, it features a single triangular cooler and unified power source, delivering efficient cooling and seamless switching.

Chinese-based tech enthusiast 小宁子 XNZ has put together something pretty impressive, a custom mod that combines the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 into a single console. With the fun 'Ningtendo PXBOX 5' name, this impressive mod project blends modern 3D printing with traditional wax-casting techniques to create a remarkable system that cools all three consoles with a single triangular cooler.

The Apple Mac Pro also served as an inspiration for the design, as its cylindrical shape and blend of multiple components provided a strong foundation for arranging all three consoles in a single case. Another aspect of this mod that makes it impressive is that all three consoles draw power from a single source, and with the low-power standby options on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, switching back and forth takes only a couple of seconds.

Inside the unit, all three PCBs are attached to one side of a triangle, with Switch 2 using a custom dock to connect and even eject the console. The entertaining video on the whole process is worth a watch, as you get to see a few different failed attempts and just how they managed to create an aluminum cast as a low-cost alternative to ordering a custom CNC-machined cooler.

The overall cooling is similar to the tower-like design of the Xbox Series X, where a large case fan sucks air through the bottom, creating airflow throughout the entire system. Throw in some copper plates and standard thermal paste for contact with the PS5 SoC, and playing games on the Sony third of this Frankenstein console sees temperatures top out at around 60 degrees, which is pretty impressive.

All in all, even without disc drives, this all-digital mod that combines all three consoles into a single device will be hard to top as we head into 2026.