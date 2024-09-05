Cooler Master's Shark X concept PC available for pre-order, $7000 for an RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

Cooler Master has been showcasing the impressive Shark X custom PC for a little while now, and with pre-orders finally open the price tag is an eye-opener.

Cooler Master's Shark X design, by Inony from Thailand, is an impressive mod and custom case and build that first debuted at the 2019 Cooler Master Case Mod World Series. Just like the Cooler Master custom Sneaker X PC, the Shark X design is being put into production, and pre-orders are now open.

This is a PC - Cooler Master's Shark X, to be exact. And it costs $7,000. Image credit: Cooler Master.
Hardware-wise, it includes the Intel Core i7-14700F processor, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics, 64GB of DDR5 6000 memory, 2TB of PCI Gen4 NVMe SSD storage, and a B760I DDR5 WIFI motherboard. Now, at $6,999.99 USD, it's an expensive rig, and for that price, you'd probably expect a flagship CPU and GPU combo: a 14900K and GeForce RTX 4090.

However, like with the Sneaker X, a lot of the money here comes down to Cooler Master being able to manufacture several Shark X rigs, where every aspect comes from a custom mod, so there's nothing really off-the-shelf about the chassis. Also, there are limitations in what can be installed due to size restrictions, as it's as much of an art piece as a PC.

Although the Shark X measures 31.10 x 35.75 x 35.20 inches (790 x 908 x 894 mm), the room left over for the components means you're getting a mini or micro-ITX rig inside a formidable RGB-lit shark. It was a similar situation with the Sneaker X PC, however that ultimately went on sale for half of the asking price of the Shark X.

Some of the Shark X's cool features as a PC are the fin-to-tail RGB lighting, with the main fin doubling as the Wi-Fi antenna. A custom MasterLiquid 120 Atmos cooler cools the CPU, which you can see on the shark's underside. The components can be swapped out; however, the GPU size is limited to 30.4 x 13.7 x 6.1 cm.

Pre-orders for Cooler Master's Shark X are now open. Full rigs will be shipped out sometime later this year.

