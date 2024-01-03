Minisforum V3: world's first AMD Ryzen 8040 'Hawk Point' tablet, ready in Q1 2024

Minisforum teases its new V3 3-in-1 tablet, powered by AMD's new Ryzen 8040 'Hawk Point' APU, with up to 16 AI TOPs of performance in 2024.

Minisforum has just announced its new V3 tablet, a new 3-in-1 slate that is powered by AMD's new Ryzen 8040 "Hawk Point" APU and will hit pre-sale in Q1 2024. Check it out:

Minisforum V3 tablet, powered by AMD Ryzen 8040 "Hawk Point" (source: Minisforum)

Inside, the new Minisforum V3 features a 14-inch display with a 2.5K resolution and smooth 165Hz refresh rate, with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage to boot. Minisforum says that its new V3 tablet features the "Ryzen 7 flagship chip" with the Ryzen 7 8840U featuring 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power, 16MB of L3 cache, 8MB of L2 cache, a base clock of 3.3GHz and boost clock of 5.1GHz.

Since the Minisforum V3 tablet has the latest Ryzen 8040 "Hawk Point" APU, it means that it features the beefed-up XDNA "Ryzen AI" NPU, because AI is important moving into the new year. We've also got an integrated Radeon 780M GPU with 12 Compute Units clocked at 2700MHz, while the NPU has 16 TOPs of AI performance, and a default TDP of 28W that can be tweaked between 15W and 30W if needed.

There's also 32GB of LPDDR5-6500 memory, up to 2TB of NVMe M.2 PCIe-based SSD storage, two USB 4 ports, one USB Type-C VLink (DP-In) port, one SD card reader, and Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.3 support. Minisforum's new V3 tablet features a 50.82Wh battery, which is charged through its 65W PD port (Type-C).

As for cooling, Minisforum is using a dual-fan design with four copper tubes keeping everything inside of the V3 tablet as cool as possible. There's four speakers inside with a stereo effect for audio, while it weighs 946g. Minisforum has Windows 11 pre-installed, with all of the latest security and AI features.

Minisforum hasn't provided pricing on its V3 tablet, but we do know that it should be unleashed in the next few months, and probably teased heavily next week at CES 2024.

This may be the first AMD Ryzen 8040 "Hawk Point" tablet, but I'm sure it won't be the last. Minisforum has a great-looking tablet here with the V3, but I'd like to see some general, and more specifically, gaming performance from the V3 before final judgement is made on the V3. For now... it's fantastic to see manufacturers pushing the Hawk Point APU from AMD.