Minisforum UM980 Pro Mini-PC: packs up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' APU with 70W TDP

Minisforum's new UM890 Pro Mini-PC announced: packs up to AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 'Hawk Point' APU with 70W TDP, up to 96GB of DDR5, and more.

Minisforum is about to unleash its new UM880 Pro and UM890 Pro Mini-PC systems, both packing AMD's Ryzen 8000 series "Hawk Point" APUs. Check them out:

Minisforum's new UM880/890 Pro Mini-PC system (source: Minisforum)

First off, we've got the Minisforum UM880 Pro, which features the Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU, while the UM890 Pro features the beefed-up Ryzen 9 8945HS "Hawk Point" APU. Minisforum has crammed in a higher-end cooling system to keep the Hawk Point APUs as cool as possible, which allows the company to boost up to 70W TDP, higher than AMD's default of 35-65W TDP.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 series "Hawk Point" APUs can boost up to 5.2GHz, while the Ryzen 7 "Hawk Point" APU can boost up to 5.1GHz. These higher boost clocks being maintained at all times during gaming or productivity loads is a bit harder inside of a smaller system, but in other Mini-PCs we have 50-60W TDPs, so Minisforum is pushing things here (which we love to see).

Minisforum's new UM880/890 Pro Mini-PC system (source: Minisforum)

Inside, the new Minisforum UM880 and UM890 Pro Mini-PCs can handle up to 96GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory (dual-slot, 48GB sticks required). There's also a single HDMI 2.1 connector, a single DisplayPort 1.4 connector, and dual USB4 slots. Minisforum even includes a faster OCulink connector, that will allow users to hook up an external discrete graphics card, powered by either USB4 or OCulink. There's also 4 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A connectors, and dual enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE ethernet connections.

Minisforum has the UM880 Pro Mini-PC listed for 2899 RMB (around $405 USD or so) but there's no pricing on the UM890 Pro Mini-PC. The cheapest SKU with pre-installed RAM + SSD costs 3499 RMB (around $490 USD or so) which packs 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.