Baldur's Gate 3 gets its first ever discount in the Steam Winter Sale

The excellent RPG benefits from its first price drop, as the PC version is now reduced by 10% on Steam as part of the Winter Sale.

If you're looking for a reason for some festive cheer - and you love RPGs, and have been holding off on Baldur's Gate 3 - the good news is that Larian's game has just been discounted for the first time ever on PC.

You can now save 10% on the top-notch RPG (Image Credit: Larian)

Head on over to Steam and you'll see that Baldur's Gate 3 is now 10% off, making it a tempting purchase for those looking for a good adventure to keep them entertained over the holiday period.

Scratch that - a great adventure, not just a good one, as Baldur's Gate 3 couldn't really be any more highly-rated. The RPG scooped the Game of the Year title at The Game Awards, beating stiff competition from the likes of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Alan Wake 2.

Baldur's Gate 3 also bagged awards for the best multiplayer, best acting performance, best community support and more. And reviews on Steam are currently 'overwhelmingly positive' as you might expect, coming with not just declarations of Game of the Year, but Game of the Decade from the denizens of Valve's gaming platform.

At any rate, you can now get the RPG at a discount, with the added bonus that you'll be playing a much tighter, considerably patched-up version compared to the original release.

Price drops will get lower than 10% eventually, of course, but maybe not for quite some time in this case, given how well Baldur's Gate 3 has done for itself.

Note that Baldur's Gate 3 just received another of those mentioned patches, with the most recent hotfix applying a cure for a very disturbing sounding bug where the faces of characters literally melt (and their eyes can fall out - we kid you not).