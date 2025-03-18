Baldur's Gate 3 director on single-player games being dead: 'They just have to be good'

The director of Baldur's Gate 3 has declared that single-player games are in fact not dead, but for them to gain popularity they need to be 'good'.

TL;DR: Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke argues against claims that single-player games are "deadl." He emphasizes that good single-player games thrive, with industry support from developers like David Goldfarb. Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke argues against claims that single-player games are "deadl." He emphasizes that good single-player games thrive, with industry support from developers like David Goldfarb.

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the claims that single-player titles are "dead". He doesn't think that's the case.

According to Vincke, single-player games aren't dying the slow death that many studio executives are declaring they are, and for a single-player game to be successful, it first needs to be good. If there is any example of single-player games not being dead, it is Baldur's Gate 3, which, following its release, went on to win Game of the Year and retain a solid, consistent player base that's still extremely alive today, two years after its release. At the time of reporting Baldur's Gate 3 has 36,000 concurrent players on Steam, with its 24-hour player peak on Valve's platform being 68,000.

It appears not only gamers are with Vincke's take on single-player games, but so are some industry developers, with David Goldfarb, a known developer behind Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and PayDay 2, commenting on Vincke's post saying, "Can I bring you to all my meetings, Swen? F**king exhausted." Other indicators that single-player games aren't dying are titles such as Black Myth: Wukong, God of War: Ragnarok, STALKER 2, and what will be Grand Theft Auto VI when it releases at the end of this year.

Single-player games aren't dying, bad games are dying, regardless of their genre.