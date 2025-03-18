All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3 director on single-player games being dead: 'They just have to be good'

The director of Baldur's Gate 3 has declared that single-player games are in fact not dead, but for them to gain popularity they need to be 'good'.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke argues against claims that single-player games are "deadl." He emphasizes that good single-player games thrive, with industry support from developers like David Goldfarb.

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share his thoughts on the claims that single-player titles are "dead". He doesn't think that's the case.

According to Vincke, single-player games aren't dying the slow death that many studio executives are declaring they are, and for a single-player game to be successful, it first needs to be good. If there is any example of single-player games not being dead, it is Baldur's Gate 3, which, following its release, went on to win Game of the Year and retain a solid, consistent player base that's still extremely alive today, two years after its release. At the time of reporting Baldur's Gate 3 has 36,000 concurrent players on Steam, with its 24-hour player peak on Valve's platform being 68,000.

It appears not only gamers are with Vincke's take on single-player games, but so are some industry developers, with David Goldfarb, a known developer behind Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and PayDay 2, commenting on Vincke's post saying, "Can I bring you to all my meetings, Swen? F**king exhausted." Other indicators that single-player games aren't dying are titles such as Black Myth: Wukong, God of War: Ragnarok, STALKER 2, and what will be Grand Theft Auto VI when it releases at the end of this year.

Single-player games aren't dying, bad games are dying, regardless of their genre.

NEWS SOURCES:store.steampowered.com, videogamer.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

