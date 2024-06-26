Steam Deck handhelds are currently on sale, Valve offering 15% off 64GB and 512GB models

Valve's Steam Summer Sale kicks off today and to celebrate it's dropping the price of the Steam Deck to its lowest price since launching in 2022.

From June 27 until July 11, you can save big on a Steam Deck with Valve offering a 15% discount on the Steam Deck (LCD Edition) 64GB and 512GB variants as part of the latest Steam Summer Sale.

Steam Deck 64GB model is available now for $296.65 USD.

Valve's Steam Deck launched in 2022, and although it wasn't the first PC gaming handheld, it helped make it mainstream thanks to impressive hardware and an affordable price point. It doesn't hurt that it runs a custom Linux-based OS created by Valve (SteamOS) that plugs you straight into Steam - the world's most popular PC gaming platform.

The discount brings the entry-level Steam Deck 64GB model to its lowest price, $296.65 USD (down from $349), with the 512GB model on sale for $381.65 USD (down from $449). Unfortunately, the premium Steam Deck OLED model with a larger battery capacity and higher refresh-rate OLED display is unavailable.

If you've been on the fence about picking up a Deck or waiting for a sale, now's the time to jump in. At this price point, you're looking at something much more affordable than the ROG Ally or Legion GO. The discounted price of the Steam Deck 64GB model puts it on par with the Nintendo Switch.

If you're wondering what games are supported on the device, you can check out Steam's 'Great on Deck' page. As you'll note, it's a long list that includes everything from Stardew Valley and Hades to Elden Ring, Street Fighter 6, and Diablo 4.