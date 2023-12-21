Baldur's Gate 3 gets a patch to stop your character's face from melting

A bug causes characters to have their faces stretched to the point where their eyeballs can fall out 'turning the sockets into pits of flesh.'

Baldur's Gate 3 has released another hotfix - the fifteenth for the game in fact - and it makes what you might call an interesting tweak.

As PC Gamer reports, those who have run into one particular bug probably haven't forgotten it, because the glitch causes character noses and cheeks to get stretched during cinematics, to the point where they can "lose their eyeballs, turning the sockets into pits of flesh," apparently. Yikes...

Developer Larian tells us: "Have you found some characters' faces turning into stretched eldritch horrors with pits of flesh in place of eyes? That should not be a problem anymore!"

That's good to hear, as frankly this sounds like one of the more disturbing bugs ever to blight a video game.

Another important bug fix is one that has affected players using mods. What's going wrong is that if the mods used in Baldur's Gate 3 are changed, in some cases, a saved game might fail to load. So, depending on whether you have other recent saves, that could be a real downer.

With this hotfix Larian has also addressed a bunch of other issues that caused the game to crash, as well as ironing out some minor performance issues.

Some weapon textures that went awry have been fixed, and there's a solution for a problem with tooltips. Larian notes it has: "Fixed equipment tooltips opened via the Inventory sometimes randomly closing on controller without player input."

There's some good work here, then, and Larian is keeping up the pace with applying patches and fixes to the popular RPG.