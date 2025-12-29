HP preps new HyperX OMEN MAX 16, OMEN 16, OMEN 15 gaming laptops for CES 2026

HP preps new HyperX OMEN MAX 16, OMEN 16, OMEN 15 gaming laptops with Intel Panther Lake and AMD Ryzen AI CPU options, up to RTX 5090, ready at CES 2026.

HP will be unveiling its upgraded HyperX OMEN MAX 16, OMEN 16, and OMEN 15 gaming laptops at CES 2026, powered by Intel Panther Lake and AMD Ryzen AI CPUs, with OLED panels across the new gaming laptops.

In a new article from Windows Latest, HP's upcoming HyperX OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop will have an option for up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7 memory and one of Intel's next-gen Core Ultra 300 series "Panther Lake" CPUs.

HP HyperX OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop (source: Windows Latest)

HP will include up to 64GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and up to 2TB of Gen5 SSD storage for the OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop. The flagship HyperX OMEN MAX 16 gaming laptop has a 16-inch 2.5K @ 240Hz OLED panel option, too.

Under that, the OMEN 16 will feature up to an RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, up to 64GB of slightly slower DDR5-5600 memory, and up to a 2TB (but slower) Gen4 SSD storage. The OMEN 16 non-MAX shares the same 16-inch panel sizing, but offers up to a 2.5K @ 165Hz OLED panel (down from 2.5K @ 240Hz OLED on the OMEN MAX 16).

HP HyperX OMEN 16 gaming laptop (source: Windows Latest)

This puts a big hardware gap between HP's new HyperX OMEN MAX 16 and OMEN 16 (non-MAX) gaming laptops, with faster RAM in the MAX variant, and a Gen5 SSD in the MAX variant versus the Gen4 SSD in the OMEN 16 non-MAX gaming laptop. There's also the resolution and refresh rate changes (2.5K @ 240Hz versus 2.5K @ 165Hz) which will drive prices up for the OMEN MAX 16 variant.

HP HyperX OMEN 15 gaming laptop (source: Windows Latest)

HP will also have the return of the OMEN 15 gaming laptop variant, with a smaller 15-inch 3K 120Hz OLED panel, and up to the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, up to only 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, and only 1TB of SSD but it's the ultra-fast Gen5 SSD standard. The OMEN 15 has a smaller 15-inch OLED panel, but drives up to a 3K @ 120Hz offering.