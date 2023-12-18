HP's new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU + RTX 4070 GPU

HP's new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop has been teased with some new images released by Windows Report, teasing the world's lightest 14-inch gaming notebook... check it out:

The new Omen Transcend 14 gaming notebook is the latest member of the Omen Transcend gaming laptop family, with a smaller 14-inch display compared to the usual 16-inch displays in the Omen Transcend family. Windows Report says that the same design language is used with the new Transcend 14 as the current-gen Transcend 16, with some hardware changes inside.

When it comes to hardware, HP is shipping its new Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or Core Ultra 9 185H processor, which are Intel's new Meteor Lake CPUs with built-in NPUs for generative AI goodness. Both of the CPUs are 16-core, 22-thread Meteor Lake chips, with the Core Ultra 9 185H packing a 45W default TDP, which is the same as Intel's 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake-H" series mobile CPUs for gamers.

GPU options are fantastic for the 14-inch gaming laptop, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050, GeForce RTX 4060, and GeForce RTX 4070 available as graphics card options. We don't know any TGP details, but more information will be unveiled at CES 2024, which is right around the corner.

On the right side of the Transcend 14 gaming laptop, we have two USB-A ports, while on the left, there's a single USB-C (Thunderbolt) connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

HP is taking care of the cooling side of things on its Omen Transcend 14 gaming notebook with a dual-fan setup that exhausts hot air out of the back of the laptop.

HP's new Omen Transcend 14 features a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED panel at 120Hz, which will look absolutely gorgeous in person, and buttery smooth with its 240Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in the 48-120Hz range, with HDR brightness of 500 nits and full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

There are options for both 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory, but they're soldered modules... with no upgrade options available for users. HP is offering NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSDs with 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB SSD options, so that's not so bad.

HP says we can expect up to 11.5 hours of battery life, with its 71Wh battery, which will be done through the USB Type-C 140W port on the side. The new HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming notebook measures 31.3 x 23.4 x 1.8mm weighing just 1637g (1.6kg) which is only 600g more than the LG Gram 14 2023 notebook, which by the way, doesn't have discrete graphics.

We should expect more details on the HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming notebook at CES 2024 in a couple of weeks time.