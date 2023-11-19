NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series rumor: DisplayPort 2.1 + TSMC 3nm node

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 50 "Blackwell" series gaming GPUs will support the now current DisplayPort 2.1 standard, with NVIDIA quite late to the party considering AMD's current Radeon RX 7000 "RDNA 3" series GPUs have DP2.1 connectivity... and hell, even Intel's current-gen Arc GPU family supports DP2.1.

In some new tweets, leaker "kopite7kimi" replied to someone asking if the new RTX 50 series would support DisplayPort 2.1, to which he replied with a tick, indicating they would. In another tweet, the leaker was asked if he knew the process node that NVIDIA would be using TSMC 3nm.

AMD is currently using the DisplayPort 2.1 UHBR13.5 implementation, which has a maximum bandwidth of 54Gbit/s, but the full UHBR20 implementation of DP2.1 can drive up to a much higher 80Gbit/s of bandwidth. NVIDIA is so late to the party I'd be even more disappointed if they didn't use the higher UHBR20 implementation for DisplayPort 2.1 on the new RTX 50 "Blackwell" series GPUs. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090, GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070, and everything in between -- Ti, SUPER, Ultra, GX2 -- needs to have DisplayPort 2.1 connectivity this time around, seriously.

The future of gaming is going to be higher-end 4K 240Hz (and more, 4K 360Hz and 4K 480Hz), while NVIDIA drove the 8K marketing train with RTX 40 series cards... 8K 120Hz and 8K 240Hz are the future. NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 should be an absolute powerhouse of a graphics card, and what's the use of all that power if you're going to be chained down to the older DisplayPort 1.4 standard? DP2.x is the future, baby.