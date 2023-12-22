MemryX will show off its new MX3 AI accelerator at CES 2024

MemryX has just announced the availability of production-level silicon for its new AI accelerator, the MX3.
You probably haven't heard of MemryX Inc. before, but they're a new startup that specializes in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices. The company received its new MX3 silicon from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), and within a month of getting it, it's ready to show its new MX3 AI accelerator.
MemryX has announced that it will be showing off its new MX3 AI accelerator running "hundreds of unaltered AI models" at the CES 2024 show in Las Vegas, which will be running between January 9-12, 2024... just weeks away now.
MemryX will be showing the following off at CES 2024:
- Multi-stream AI-enabled video management system (VMS) solution customizable to a broad range of real-world intelligent monitoring, surveillance, safety and analytical applications.
- AI Powered PC (AIPC) establishing the value of using a MemryX discrete accelerated AI processor in a Windows based PC, alongside a traditional CPU and GPU.
- Edge AI for accelerating Threat and Weapons Detection in Public Spaces in partnership with Cachengo's Intelligent Edge platforms.
- Real-time AI-enhanced avatar-based video which can be quickly integrated into a number of video conferencing applications such as remote collaboration, online education, and self-help applications.
- Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Detection in partnership with Edge Impulse's IDE showcasing the entire flow of developing algorithms, optimizing AI models, and facilitating workflow and deployment.
- AI-enhanced aerial informatics and robotics simulation (AirSim) demonstrating the performance improvement opportunities available by using AI acceleration hardware for this open-source simulation platform.
- Generational Language Model showcasing a very small (<100M parameters) Gen AI language model running very efficiently using MemryX at-memory computing.
- Smart city traffic management powered by advanced AI processing, making Edge Computing truly intelligent in partnership with Fracctal.