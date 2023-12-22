MemryX will show off its new MX3 AI accelerator at CES 2024

MemryX will be showing off their production-ready AI accelerator -- the new MX3 -- at CES 2024. It will run hundreds of unaltered AI models.

MemryX has just announced the availability of production-level silicon for its new AI accelerator, the MX3.

You probably haven't heard of MemryX Inc. before, but they're a new startup that specializes in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices. The company received its new MX3 silicon from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), and within a month of getting it, it's ready to show its new MX3 AI accelerator.

MemryX has announced that it will be showing off its new MX3 AI accelerator running "hundreds of unaltered AI models" at the CES 2024 show in Las Vegas, which will be running between January 9-12, 2024... just weeks away now.

MemryX will be showing the following off at CES 2024: