MemryX will show off its new MX3 AI accelerator at CES 2024

MemryX will be showing off their production-ready AI accelerator -- the new MX3 -- at CES 2024. It will run hundreds of unaltered AI models.

Published
1 minute & 57 seconds read time

MemryX has just announced the availability of production-level silicon for its new AI accelerator, the MX3.

MemryX will show off its new MX3 AI accelerator at CES 2024 601
Open Gallery 3

You probably haven't heard of MemryX Inc. before, but they're a new startup that specializes in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices. The company received its new MX3 silicon from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company), and within a month of getting it, it's ready to show its new MX3 AI accelerator.

MemryX has announced that it will be showing off its new MX3 AI accelerator running "hundreds of unaltered AI models" at the CES 2024 show in Las Vegas, which will be running between January 9-12, 2024... just weeks away now.

MemryX will show off its new MX3 AI accelerator at CES 2024 602
Open Gallery 3

MemryX will be showing the following off at CES 2024:

  • Multi-stream AI-enabled video management system (VMS) solution customizable to a broad range of real-world intelligent monitoring, surveillance, safety and analytical applications.
  • AI Powered PC (AIPC) establishing the value of using a MemryX discrete accelerated AI processor in a Windows based PC, alongside a traditional CPU and GPU.
  • Edge AI for accelerating Threat and Weapons Detection in Public Spaces in partnership with Cachengo's Intelligent Edge platforms.
  • Real-time AI-enhanced avatar-based video which can be quickly integrated into a number of video conferencing applications such as remote collaboration, online education, and self-help applications.
  • Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Detection in partnership with Edge Impulse's IDE showcasing the entire flow of developing algorithms, optimizing AI models, and facilitating workflow and deployment.
  • AI-enhanced aerial informatics and robotics simulation (AirSim) demonstrating the performance improvement opportunities available by using AI acceleration hardware for this open-source simulation platform.
  • Generational Language Model showcasing a very small (<100M parameters) Gen AI language model running very efficiently using MemryX at-memory computing.
  • Smart city traffic management powered by advanced AI processing, making Edge Computing truly intelligent in partnership with Fracctal.
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$30999.99
$30099.99$30099.99$33999.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/22/2023 at 2:48 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, memryx.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags