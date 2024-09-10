AMD announces 10.10 'Advancing AI 2024' event: EPYC Turin, Instinct MI325X, Ryzen AI 300 PRO

AMD has just announced its new 10.10 "Advancing AI 2024" event, where we will be introduced to the EPYC "Turin" CPU, Instinct MI325X AI accelerator, and Ryzen AI 300 PRO series CPUs.

This could end up being one of AMD's biggest launches of the year, after its huge Zen 5 reveal over the last couple of months, we're looking at a new server CPU, new AI accelerator, and new PRO series Strix Point APUs. That's a lot of tech, all while providing the chips it does to millions of systems and devices worldwide, and Sony's just-announced PS5 Pro console. AMD isn't finished, and then we have CES 2025 where we'll be introduced to the new "Strix Halo" and "Krackan Point" APUs.

AMD explained on its website: "Today, AMD announced"Advancing AI 2024,"an in-person and livestreamed event on October 10, 2024 to showcase the next-generation AMD Instinct™ accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYC™ server processors, as well as Networking and AI PC updates, in addition to highlighting the Company's growing AI solutions ecosystem. AMD executives and AI ecosystems partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are reshaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape".

NEWS SOURCE:ir.amd.com

