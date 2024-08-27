Intel shows off its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6, Guadi 3 chips at Hot Chips 2024

Intel demonstrates its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 products at Hot Chips 2024, lots of details on its new chips are now available.

Published
2 minutes & 21 seconds read time

Intel has announced new details on its new Xeon 6 SoC, Lunar Lake mobile processor, and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and its OCI chiplet at Hot Chips 2024 this week.

Intel shows off its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6, Guadi 3 chips at Hot Chips 2024 81
Open Gallery 3

First off, is the new Intel 6 SoC that combines the compute chiplet from Intel Xeon 6 processors with an edge-optimized I/O chiplet built on Intel 4 process technology. This enables the Xeon 6 SoC to deliver performance boosts over previous-generation Xeon CPUs with improved power efficiency and transistor density compared to previous-gen tech.

Intel will have more details about its next-gen AI PC processor, Lunar Lake, with Arik Gihon, the lead client CPU SoC architect, to talk about the new Lunar Lake CPU and how it's designed to "set a new bar for x86 power efficiency while delivering leading core, graphics and client AI performance".

"New Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) deliver amazing performance at up to 40% lower system-on-chip power compared with the previous generation. The new neural processing unit is up to 4x faster, enabling corresponding improvements in generative AI (GenAI) versus the previous generation. Additionally, the new Xe2 graphics processing unit cores improve gaming and graphics performance by 1.5x over the previous generation".

Pere Monclus, chief technology officer, Network and Edge Group at Intel, explains: "Across consumer and enterprise AI usages, Intel continuously delivers the platforms, systems and technologies necessary to redefine what's possible. As AI workloads intensify, Intel's broad industry experience enables us to understand what our customers need to drive innovation, creativity and ideal business outcomes.

Intel shows off its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6, Guadi 3 chips at Hot Chips 2024 82
Open Gallery 3

Monclus continued: "While more performant silicon and increased platform bandwidth are essential, Intel also knows that every workload has unique challenges: A system designed for the data center can no longer simply be repurposed for the edge. With proven expertise in systems architecture across the compute continuum, Intel is well-positioned to power the next generation of AI innovation".

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS Desktop Processor 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores) (Intel® Core™ i9-14900KS)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$615.00
$615.00$643.98$643.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/27/2024 at 12:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:intel.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags