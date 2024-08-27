Intel shows off its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6, Guadi 3 chips at Hot Chips 2024

Intel demonstrates its next-gen Lunar Lake, Xeon 6 and Gaudi 3 products at Hot Chips 2024, lots of details on its new chips are now available.

Intel has announced new details on its new Xeon 6 SoC, Lunar Lake mobile processor, and Gaudi 3 AI accelerator and its OCI chiplet at Hot Chips 2024 this week.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

First off, is the new Intel 6 SoC that combines the compute chiplet from Intel Xeon 6 processors with an edge-optimized I/O chiplet built on Intel 4 process technology. This enables the Xeon 6 SoC to deliver performance boosts over previous-generation Xeon CPUs with improved power efficiency and transistor density compared to previous-gen tech.

Intel will have more details about its next-gen AI PC processor, Lunar Lake, with Arik Gihon, the lead client CPU SoC architect, to talk about the new Lunar Lake CPU and how it's designed to "set a new bar for x86 power efficiency while delivering leading core, graphics and client AI performance".

"New Performance-cores (P-cores) and Efficient-cores (E-cores) deliver amazing performance at up to 40% lower system-on-chip power compared with the previous generation. The new neural processing unit is up to 4x faster, enabling corresponding improvements in generative AI (GenAI) versus the previous generation. Additionally, the new Xe2 graphics processing unit cores improve gaming and graphics performance by 1.5x over the previous generation".

Read more: NVIDIA to deep dive into the Blackwell GPU architecture at Hot Chips 2024 next week

Pere Monclus, chief technology officer, Network and Edge Group at Intel, explains: "Across consumer and enterprise AI usages, Intel continuously delivers the platforms, systems and technologies necessary to redefine what's possible. As AI workloads intensify, Intel's broad industry experience enables us to understand what our customers need to drive innovation, creativity and ideal business outcomes.

3

Monclus continued: "While more performant silicon and increased platform bandwidth are essential, Intel also knows that every workload has unique challenges: A system designed for the data center can no longer simply be repurposed for the edge. With proven expertise in systems architecture across the compute continuum, Intel is well-positioned to power the next generation of AI innovation".