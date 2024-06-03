AMD teases Instinct MI325X refresh in Q4, MI350 'CDNA 4' in 2025, MI400 'CDNA Next' in 2026

AMD provides an update on its Instinct MI series, with MI325X refresh with 288GB HBM3E coming in Q4, MI350X with CDNA 4 in 2025, CDNA Next MI400 in 2026.

AMD had some big reveals at Computex 2024 including its next-gen Zen 5 architecture, but new AI accelerators were also teased. This includes the Instinct MI325X "CDNA 3", the MI350X "CDNA 4" and the next-gen MI400 "CDNA Next" AI accelerators for data centers, and the cloud.

AMD's new Instinct MI325X AI accelerator will use the same CDNA 3 architecture as the just-launched Instinct MI300 series AI accelerators, with a monster 288GB of HBM3E memory with up to 6TB/sec of memory bandwidth. We'll see 1.3 PFLOPs of FP16, and up to 2.6 PFLOPs of FP8 compute performance, with up to 1 trillion parameters per server.

AMD compared its upcoming Instinct MI325X AI accelerator against NVIDIA's new beefed-up Hopper H200 AI GPU:

2x Memory

1.3x Memory Bandwidth

1.3x Peak Theoretical FP16

1.3x Peak Theoretical FP8

2x Model Size per Server

AMD plans to launch the refreshed Instinct MI325X AI accelerator in Q4 2024, featuring the same chiplet housing structure as the current MI300X, so we should see 12-Hi HBM3E stacks, which opens the door to that huge 288GB of HBM3E memory.

Moving onto the next-gen AI accelerator announcements, is the new AMD Instinct MI350X which will be released in 2025. The new Instinct MI350 series will be based on TSMC's newer 3nm process node, also offering up to a huge 288GB of HBM3E memory, and support for FP4/FP6 data types that NVIDIA's new Blackwell AI GPUs support.

AMD's new Instinct MI350X AI accelerator will be based on the next-gen CDNA 4 architecture, and will arrive with OAM compatibility.

AMD also teased its future Instinct AI accelerators, where in 2026 we'll be introduced to the next-gen Instinct MI400 series which is based on a future-gen CDNA architecture that the company has dubbed "CDNA Next".