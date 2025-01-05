SK hynix will reportedly show off 16-Hi HBM3E memory chips for new AI GPUs at CES 2025

SK hynix will showcase its advanced HBM memory chips for AI GPUs at CES 2025 as the 'full-stack AI memory provider' with 16-Hi HBM3E to be teased.

SK hynix plans to show off prototypes of its new AI memory chips at CES 2025 this week, with the tease of 16-Hi HBM3E memory that stacks 16 x DDR5 DRAM chips on top of one another, for up to 48GB HBM3E capacity.

SK hynix will indeed showcase its new 16-Hi HBM3E memory chips at CES 2025, with the highest capacity of up to 48GB. The new 16-Hi HBM3E memory chips started making waves in November 2024 when SK hynix said they were in development, with confidence that the yields would be as good as 12-layer HBM3E which is the most advanced model in mass production.

SK hynix's new 16-Hi HBM3E memory chips will be manufactured using an advanced mass reflow-molded underfill process, enabling the 16-layer stack while effectively controlling chip warpage and maximizing thermal performance. SK hynix has also said that in order to hit 20-layer stacks with the process without hybrid bonding, a next-generation technology for bonding stacked chips.

SK hynix Chief Marketing Officer, Justin Kim, said: "We will broadly introduce solutions optimized for on-device AI and next-generation AI memories, as well as representative AI memory products such as HBM and eSSD at this CES. Through this, we will publicize our technological competitiveness to prepare for the future as a Full Stack AI Memory Provider".

SK hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung added: "The changes in the world triggered by AI are expected to accelerate further this year, and SK hynix will produce 6th generation HBM (HBM4) in the second half of this year to lead the customized HBM market to meet the diverse needs of customers. We will continue to do our best to present new possibilities in the AI era through technological innovation and provide irreplaceable value to our customers".