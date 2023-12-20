AMD's RX 7700 XT GPU sinks to lowest ever price - but it could still pay to wait before you buy

The 7800 XT is being pushed up in price due to demand, while the 7700 XT is heading in the other direction - so does the latter GPU now make sense?

AMD's Radeon RX 7700 XT has never been cheaper, having dropped considerably with pricing over in the US right now.

2

ASRock's Challenger RX 7700 XT is a tempting buy at this price (Image Credit: ASRock)

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

VideoCardz spotted that the ASRock Challenger RX 7700 XT graphics card has been reduced to $399.99 over at Newegg, meaning it's the first time this GPU has ever sunk below the $400 mark (just).

The actual price is $449.99, but there's a discount code to get $50 off with no strings attached, you just need to apply it at checkout.

On top of that, this GPU (and other models for that matter) comes with a free copy of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If that's a game you want to try - with its supposedly much better implementation of FSR 3, compared to the initial two games that used the tech - then obviously you're saving more cash there, too.

Or alternatively, you could simply sell the code for Avatar at auction to make a bit more of a saving on the 7700 XT.

Elsewhere on Newegg, the RX 7700 XT can be had for $439.99, with models from XFX and GIGABYTE at that price level (both of which again come with that freebie of the new Avatar game).

AMD's graphics cards are in an interesting place right now for mid-rangers, with the 7800 XT selling loads going by reports. The 7700 XT has always been looked on as a poor sibling - the price (MSRP) and performance difference between the two cards doesn't add up, and the lower tier has very much been regarded as a lesser value proposition as a result.

However, with the price of the 7800 XT now going up - due to the forces of demand, presumably - and it now being at $539.99 for the cheapest models at Newegg, well, the 7700 XT is suddenly making more sense. Particularly in the case of this ASRock Challenger version, which may not hang around too long at that price.

Then again, patience could be a virtue if you're in the market for a mid-range GPU right now, mainly because NVIDIA has several RTX Super refreshes coming in January (if the rumors are right, and we're pretty sure they are at this point).

That includes the RTX 4070 Super, which in theory will replace the RTX 4070 Ti, and challenge the 7800 XT - perhaps bringing the price of that AMD GPU back down.

Of course, a lot will depend on where NVIDIA decides to pitch the price tag of the RTX 4070 Super, but if it goes as low as one rumor indicates - $599 - the RTX 4070 vanilla version will also get a reduction (as that's its current MSRP, so NVIDIA must then go lower). Then we'll have to see how AMD reacts with the 7800 XT and 7700 XT, so in short, you may want to hold on yet until all this jostling for position plays out early next year.