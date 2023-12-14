NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER: Jan 17, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER on Jan 24, RTX 4080 SUPER on Jan 31

NVIDIA is set to have quite the SUPER month in January 2024, with the impending release of its new GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and RTX 4070 SUPER cards... but now we've got some release dates for those new refreshed GPUs.

The folks over at ITHome have combined rumors from multiple sources to get some dates penciled in for next month, as NVIDIA will be revealing its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards at CES 2024 during its "Special Address" event on January 8. The staggered release dates will ensure NVIDIA gets the most eyeballs on its cards instead of dumping them all out on the same day.

The reports suggest that we'll see NVIDIA release the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER first on January 17, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti second on January 24, and finally, the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER on January 31. We don't know anything about GPU clock speeds or exact configurations of the cards, but we do expect the RTX 4070 SUPER to feature 12GB of VRAM and the AD104 GPU with 7168 CUDA cores.

Moving onto the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, which should feature the AD103 GPU with a beefier 16GB of VRAM and could end up being one of the more popular SUPER cards. Lastly, we've got the RTX 4080 SUPER which will pack the full AD103 GPU and its 10240 CUDA cores with 16GB of RAM and a 320W TDP.

It's also expected that all of the new RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards will feature 12VHPWR power connectors and not the regular 8-pin PCIe power connectors... but we could see some partner cards moving away from this and using the regular 8-pin power connector, but we'll have to wait and see in 2024.