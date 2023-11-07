NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER retail packaging teased

NVIDIA's upcoming refreshed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card has been teased in more "official" form with some leaked retail packaging renders from "MEGAsizeGPU" on Twitter.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER retail packaging (source: MEGAsizeGPU)

The new retail packaging of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card doesn't show us anything we didn't know already, but just more confirmation of the box, I guess. Inside, the RTX 4070 SUPER will feature either the AD102-175 or AD103-275 GPUs with 8488 CUDA cores while packing an increased 16GB of GDDR6X -- up from the 12GB on the RTX 4070, RTX 4070 Ti, and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards.

One thing worth mentioning is that the "SUPER" logo seems to be getting a facelift, with a simple design that better aligns itself with the "NVIDIA Sans" font, which is used across the "GeForce" branding and the model SKU numbers. What we can see here with the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER retail branding is that the "SUPER" branding would be placed next to the "Ti" designation.

We're to expect NVIDIA to unveil its new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards at CES 2024, which takes place in Las Vegas, USA, in the first week of January.

NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER is expected to feature 10240 CUDA cores, which is just a handful more CUDA cores than the RTX 4080, which has 9728 CUDA cores. The new RTX 4080 SUPER should have the AD103-400 GPU, while the RTX 4080 rolls out with the AD103-300 GPU. Both of these cards have 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus, so we could expect NVIDIA to use Micron's new 24Gbps GDDR6X memory on the new RTX 40 SUPER cards.

Under that is the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER with 8448 CUDA cores against the 7680 CUDA cores of the RTX 4070 Ti, and the 7168 CUDA cores of the RTX 4070 SUPER, leaving the RTX 4070 with 5888 CUDA cores. The new RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is expected ot have 16GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus like the RTX 4080 SUPER, while the rest -- the RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 SUPER, and RTX 4070 -- have 12GB of VRAM.

RTX 4080 SUPER : AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4080: AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti SUPER : AD102 / AD103 GPU + 16GB GDDR6X + 256-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 Ti: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070 SUPER : AD103 / AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

RTX 4070: AD104 GPU + 12GB GDDR6X + 192-bit memory bus

Here's what NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series will look like after the SUPER introductions: