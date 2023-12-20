GeForce RTX 3050 6GB launching in February 2024 for $179, according to new info

In addition to new GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER GPUs and discontinuing the GeForce GTX 16 Series, NVIDIA is relaunching the GeForce RTX 3050 in 6GB form.

The GeForce RTX 40 Series SUPER is rumored to be launching in January 2024, with three SKUs: a GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, and GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER. There is a massive influx of new, beefed-up GPUs, so you might think that would be it for NVIDIA's Q1 2024 GeForce plans. Well, that doesn't look to be the case, as early 2024 will present a big shake-up for GeForce RTX.

Granted, all of this is rumor - via sources that are said to be NVIDIA partners - but it does sound spot-on. First up, as previously reported, NVIDIA is set to sunset the GeForce GTX line-up of entry-level GPUs - no more GeForce GTX 16 Series cards will be produced after Q1 2024.

This brings us to the redesigned GeForce RTX 3050 for desktop gaming, a cutdown 6GB version of the 8GB model available today that will launch in February 2024 for $179 US.

In addition to less VRAM capacity, the new GeForce RTX 3050 6GB will sport a 70W TGP rating (almost half that of the current RTX 3050) and 2048 CUDA Cores (20% fewer cores than the current RTX 3050). So yeah, it's a pretty big step down and will rebrand the GPU as a true entry-level under $200 option from NVIDIA, including RTX hardware. As a point of reference the current GeForce RTX 3050 8GB still retails for $230 US.

A more efficient but not as powerful GeForce RTX 3050 might sound like a strange or even bad move on NVIDIA's part, but with the absence of GeForce GTX options, it does mean that all NVIDIA GeForce cards will support DLSS rendering - which is the right move to make. We'd love to see this entry-level RTX 3050 launch with a $149 US price point while retaining 8GB of VRAM (on a lower 96-bit bus) - that would make it a great option for budget gamers.

This info comes via the Chinese Board Channels forum, a reliable source of NVIDIA partner leaks, translated by VideoCardz.com. This is in addition to previous reports indicating that a GeForce RTX 3050 refresh was on the way, so it definitely sounds like this is happening.