It's the end of an era as NVIDIA prepares to discontinue the GeForce GTX line in early 2024

NVIDIA is set to pull the plug on the GeForce GTX 16 Series, which means this is the end of the GTX era with the company to solely focus on GeForce RTX.

GeForce GTX is a brand that has been around for decades, signaling high-end performance for PC gaming that pushed technology and the visual fidelity of games to new heights. Although the company used 'GTX' a few times throughout its history, the first official GeForce GTX GPU to launch was the GeForce GTX 260 in 2008. Since then, the branding has powered mainline NVIDIA gaming hardware until the arrival of AI and hardware-accelerated ray-tracing in 2018.

NVIDIA's desktop and mobile graphics for PC gaming now carry the GeForce RTX branding, and even though it's taken a few years - it's now the go-to GeForce naming for PC gamers. Once again, it pushes technology and the visual fidelity of games to new ray-traced heights.

But, even though GeForce RTX is the new hotness for PC gaming, NVIDIA has still been producing affordable GeForce GTX products, including the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, GTX 1650, and low-end GeForce GTX 1630. According to a new report, NVIDIA will stop producing GeForce GTX GPUs sometime in Q1 2024 - marking the end of an era.

Interestingly, the most current GeForce GTX 16 line-up uses the same Turing architecture found in the GeForce RTX 20 Series - but without dedicated AI hardware. That means these more budget-oriented models don't feature DLSS support.

This information arrives via the Chinese Board Channels forum, which has been a reliable source of NVIDIA partner leaks and information in recent years. Translated by VideoCardz.com, the info clearly states that NVIDIA is discontinuing the GeForce GTX 16 Series entirely, and after Q1 2024, these cards and chips will no longer be available.

Naturally, it will take a little while for all existing GeForce GTX stock to clear out, meaning the lowest SKU in the GeForce lineup will become the GeForce RTX 3050. And with recent reports that NVIDIA is planning to cut down the specs of this GPU and re-launch it earlier next year at a much lower price - that decision is starting to make a lot more sense. Especially when you also factor in the popularity of DLSS and what it brings to the affordable GPU market - free performance.

Even though it looks like NVIDIA is discontinuing the GeForce GTX line-up, gamers still rocking these GPUs won't need to worry - as GeForce Game Ready Drivers still support GeForce hardware going back to the GeForce 700 Series from 2013. So it's still pumping out those Day One releases for GPUs rocking Maxwell, Pascal, Turing, Ampere, and the Ada Lovelace GPU architectures.