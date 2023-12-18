Terrans Force Handle 5 gaming handheld: Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U, Radeon 780M, 1080p 120Hz display

The new TerransForce Handle 5 is a high-end gaming handheld powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U PRO, Radeon 780M, and has a 1080p 120Hz display.

We've seen a bunch of different portable gaming handhelds powered by AMD Ryzen APUs, with another announced: introducing the new Terrans Force 5 handheld. Check it out:

Terrans Force 5 is a new handheld that is powered by Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U APU, offering 8 cores and 16 threads at up to 5.1GHz, with integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics packing 12 GPU cores clocking at up to 2700MHz. The handheld features a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display at 120Hz, with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and a maximum brightness of 450 nits.

Inside, it can be configured with either 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 memory at up to 6400MHz, while on the storage side of things, it comes with a 1TB Gen4 M.2 SSD, which can be upgraded to a larger 2TB capacity. There's a 50Wh battery that has around 25% more capacity than competing gaming handhelds, while the Terrans Force 5 supports 100W USB-C Power Delivery fast charging technology.

The news is coming from ETA PRIME, and their review of the Terrans Force 5 gaming handheld, where we find out connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 4.0 ports, and a microSD card slot that gives you plenty of options for expanding your storage. There are included Hall-Effect analog sticks, with Tom's Hardware noting that these sticks are immune to pesky long-term joystick drifts.

Another thing that ETA PRIME's review on the Terrans Force 5 gaming handheld is that it features a "Rage Mode" that temporarily boosts to 28W, an interesting addition and very cool to see. The Hall-Effect analog joysticks and USB4 connectivity driving up to 40Gbps of bandwidth were two of the highlights in the review, as well as the Rage Mode, overclock for the handheld. Cool to see.

You're looking at $999 on MiniXPC.com for the Terrans Force 5 gaming handheld after an initial price of only $650.

