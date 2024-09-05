Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company's first PC gaming handheld powered by AMD Ryzen

Acer is prepping to launch its first 7-inch FHD PC gaming handheld, the Nitro Blaze 7 - powered by the AMD Ryzen 8040 Series with Radeon 780M Graphics.

Although it might be a little late to the party, Acer is joining the PC gaming handheld market with the new Acer Nitro Blaze 7, which it's calling an 'AI-powered' handheld thanks to the AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS chip. However, the Ryzen 7 8840HS's 38 TOPS of AI performance falls short of Microsoft's Copilot+ PC minimum of 40 TOPS. Still, it's enough to run rudimentary AI workloads.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 is the company's first PC gaming handheld, image credit: Acer.

The Acer Nitro Blaze 7 will be the latest Windows 11 gaming handheld to feature a Ryzen chip with integrated Radeon 780M graphics, so performance should be on par with the ROG Ally. No pricing has been set for the Acer Nitro Blaze 7, but its specs and features outside the Radeon 780M graphics sound impressive.

The handheld ships with a 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, 100% sRGB coverage, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology. Although not OLED, the display sports a relatively low 7ms response time and doubles as a 10-point touchscreen.

Elsewhere, it'll include 16GB of LPDDR5X memory running at a fast 7500 MHz and up to 2TB of internal PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. There's also Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed wireless connectivity and a 670-gram weight for portability. As for the aesthetics, it looks every bit like a PC gaming handheld, with an all-black design that includes touches of red on the analogue sticks and around the edges.

There's also a big 'Nitro' in red on the back of the handheld.

The handheld will ship with custom software, Acer Game Space, designed for simple navigation and quick access to all installed games regardless of platform. It will also arrive with three months of PC Game Pass.

Here are the full specs.

Acer Nitro Blaze 7