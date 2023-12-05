Check out this modded ASUS ROG Ally, with 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory working

The ASUS ROG Ally has mods applied to it: double the capacity, boosts the memory speed: from 16GB LPDDR5-6400 to 32GB LPDDR5X-7500, impressive.

The ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld is a haven for modders, with most of the mods voiding the warranty on your expensive new gaming handheld. Be careful... however, some are doubling the RAM, and increasing its speed through mods.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

ASUS ROG Ally RAM, LPDDR5 on the left, LPDDR5X on the right (source: SlickBuys Mods and Repairs)

We've now got memory modifications being applied to the ASUS ROG Ally, with SlickBuys Mods and Repairs changing over the 16GB of LPDDR5 memory inside of the handheld, with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory. Twice the memory, and it's faster: from 6400MT/s to 7500MT/s inside of the ASUS ROG Ally.

Inside, the ROG Ally features 4 memory modules that need to all be removed and swapped over. Once you've taken out and replaced the RAM modules, you'll need to remove and reprogram the BIOS chip so that it recognizes and works with the increased capacity and speed (16GB to 32GB and LPDDR5 to LPDDR5X memory).

SlickBuys Mods and Repairs was careful with the modifications applied to the ASUS ROG Ally, where after they removed the four memory ICs, they had to carefully clean any residue from the older chips. This is important, as any leftover residue can cause a contact to break, and then the modder would have to redo everything because you don't know which exact chip isn't working.

4

The modification replaces the precious Samsung "K3LKBKB0BM-MGCP" which is a 16GB LPDDR5 memory in 4x4GB (32Gb) configuration (at 6400MT/s), with "K3KL9L90CM-MGCT" which is the 32GB of LPDDR5X memory in a 4x8GB (64Gb) configuration (at 7500MT/s). The new memory modules have the same thermal and voltage settings, which is how this mod is allowed to work.

The 17% increase in memory speed from 6400MT/s to 7500MT/s will surely have an improvement on gaming, but it'll come more so from the 32GB of RAM upgrade over the 16GB in the ROG Ally by default. 32GB is the sweet spot for RAM inside of a gaming PC, and now that's in your hands... this is pretty cool to see, as there aren't any AMD Ryzen Z1-powered systems on the market with 32GB of RAM.