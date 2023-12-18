KIOXIA SSDs achieve PCIe 5.0 compliance, up to 30TB capacity, and up to 14,000 MB/s

PCIe Gen5 storage is well and truly here, offering up to double the speed of Gen4 across bandwidth and transfer. This massive generational leap delivers a sizable performance boost for all applications requiring huge amounts of data - including in the enterprise and server space.

Today, we've got a new announcement from KIOXIA, a leader in flash memory and storage, confirming that its CM7 Series and CD8P Series NVMe Drives have passed certification for PCI Express 5.0 specification and NVMe 2.0 specification compliance. This includes up to 14,000 Megabyte/s of read throughput for a PCIe X4 lane SSD. KIOXIA notes that the PCIe 5.0 tests were carried out at PCI-SIG compliance workshops and can now be found on PCI-SIG Integrator's List.

This is wonderful news for enterprises and the cloud as the KIOXIA CM7 Series and CD8P Series are available in capacities of up to 30.72 TB in 2.5-inch and E3.S form factors.

"NVMe and PCIe technologies are the present and future of SSDs for personal and data center use," said Maulik Sompura, senior director of product marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "At KIOXIA, we are always looking to bring cutting-edge drives that utilize new performance-maximizing standards to market. Compliance with the PCIe 5.0 and NVMe 2.0 specifications is critical to ensure our products deliver as promised."

KIOXIA CM7 Series and CD8P Series drives have also been added to The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory's (UNH-IOL) official Integrator's List, where they have undergone testing to ensure proper function in NVMe-enabled systems and NVM Express over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) environments, which is kind of like a Hall of Fame for NVMe and SSD storage.

Rigorous testing processes give users confidence in the products they deploy in their data centers," said Kerry Munson, Operations Manager of Datacenter Technologies for UNH-IOL. "KIOXIA NVMe SSDs have passed the stringent testing requirements that the UNH-IOL demands in order to be included in our NVMe Integrator's List."