The iPhone 15 Pro now captures spatial videos ready for the Vision Pro's 2024 release

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can now both record video in the spatial video format ready to be viewed on a Vision Pro headset.

When Apple announced the Vision Pro it confirmed that it would have a fancy new 3D video feature that allows videos to be captured in spatial video using its built-in cameras. Those videos can then be viewed on the headset itself, and now the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max can both record those videos as well.

Apple announced that feature would be coming when it unveiled the new Pro iPhones in September, and with the release of iOS 17.2, that feature is now rolling out. That will give people a way to start capturing content in spatial videos right now, ready for the Vision Pro's arrival. The augmented reality headset isn't expected to be released until around March time, although there is always the possibility that it could come sooner.

With the release of the iOS 17.2 update, Apple has given iPhone owners a way to start capturing spatial videos right now, something that could be especially beneficial considering that we are coming into the thick of the holiday season. Apple will no doubt have wished that the feature could have been ready before the Thanksgiving festivities, however.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Apple says that spatial videos are captured in 1080p and at 30fps when they are recorded on an iPhone, with a standard dynamic range offered. The files are recorded with HEVC compression to ensure that the sizes don't get out of hand.

To record a new spatial video iPhone owners must turn their phones into landscape mode, the way some would argue all videos should be recorded, so that the devices can use the main and ultrawide cameras to record a stereoscopic field of view.

The iOS 17.2 update is now available for download and you can get it from the Settings app on a compatible iPhone today.