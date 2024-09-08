YouTubers create the world's largest working smartphone replica

Youtubers DIY Perks has made it into the Guinness World Records with the creation of the world's largest smartphone replica that works.

YouTubers create the world's largest working smartphone replica
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Have you ever wondered how big a smartphone could be and still be working? Neither have I, but luckily, that strange question has been answered by two YouTubers who have recently made it into the Guinness World Records book for a 440-pound replica smartphone.

YouTubers Matthew Perkins and Arun Maini undertook the colossal challenge of creating the world's largest working replica smartphone, and the smartphone they chose to supersize was the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The YouTubers ended up with a 6.74 feet tall device that weighed 440 pounds, which got them into the Guinness World Record book under the "Largest smartphone replica" title.

So, how'd they do it? The duo converted an LG Signature 88-inch OLED TV into a responsive touchscreen, which was then placed into an aluminum frame. The frame had all of the respective cutdown for components such as cameras, power button, function button, volume buttons and speakers. The massive iPhone 15 Pro Max was equipped with a Canon EOS R5 and a Sony RX10 Mark 4 to mimic the telephoto lens on Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The idea for creating the world's largest iPhone came from Arun, known as @Mrwhosetheboss, who promised his YouTube subscribers he would create the "largest iPhone" if his subscriber count passed Apple's.

"He worked together with Matthew Perks (known as @DIYperks) to build a scaled-up version of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, a process that took over 3 months. The large item is over 12 times the size of the original and is fully operational as a phone including a touchscreen keyboard, phone calls, video calls, playing videos, listening to music and even selfies as Arun demonstrated after receiving the certification," reads the Guinness World Record listing

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Cell Phone

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$1345.99
$1345.99--
Buy
$1249.00
$1249.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/8/2024 at 3:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:guinnessworldrecords.com, engadget.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags