YouTubers create the world's largest working smartphone replica

Have you ever wondered how big a smartphone could be and still be working? Neither have I, but luckily, that strange question has been answered by two YouTubers who have recently made it into the Guinness World Records book for a 440-pound replica smartphone.

YouTubers Matthew Perkins and Arun Maini undertook the colossal challenge of creating the world's largest working replica smartphone, and the smartphone they chose to supersize was the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The YouTubers ended up with a 6.74 feet tall device that weighed 440 pounds, which got them into the Guinness World Record book under the "Largest smartphone replica" title.

So, how'd they do it? The duo converted an LG Signature 88-inch OLED TV into a responsive touchscreen, which was then placed into an aluminum frame. The frame had all of the respective cutdown for components such as cameras, power button, function button, volume buttons and speakers. The massive iPhone 15 Pro Max was equipped with a Canon EOS R5 and a Sony RX10 Mark 4 to mimic the telephoto lens on Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The idea for creating the world's largest iPhone came from Arun, known as @Mrwhosetheboss, who promised his YouTube subscribers he would create the "largest iPhone" if his subscriber count passed Apple's.