AMD's next-gen EPYC-E CPU: up to 64 x Venice Zen 6 cores, PCIe 6.0 support

AMD's next-gen Zen 6 architecture won't be hitting desktops or servers for a number of years yet... we've still got Zen 5 to get to, folks... but we're hearing about the next-gen EPYC-E processors that will be powered by the next-gen Zen 6 architecture.

The new rumors on AMD's next-gen Zen 6 architecture and EPYC-E processors are coming from leaker Moore's Law is Dead after some details on the architectural side of things for both Zen 5 and Zen 6 a few months ago in September, from a leaked internal AMD slide deck.

The codename for Zen 5 is "Nirvana," while Zen 6 is codenamed "Morpheus" where we're learning that Zen 6 will be increasing core counts up to 32 cores per chiplet (CCD) and supporting high-prevision floating point (FP16) operations acceleration for both AI and Machine Learning (ML).

AMD's new EPYC-E, with the "E" there standing for "Edge," means telecommunications and edge systems that were designed for lower core counts and lower power consumption. The product that we see in the slides from MLID teases AMD's next-gen SP8 IOD with two CCDs on each side that each pack 32 x Zen 6 cores. We should also see an NCD (Network Compute Dies) that is based on Pensando Salina design by replacing some CCDs.

These new EPYC-E processors will slot into the SP8 socket, which is the next CPU socket on the way for some of the EPYC series CPUs. It should launch at the same time as the SP7 socket, which will be taking the bigger Venice CPUs. These EPYC-C processors will be smaller processors, going into the smaller SP8 socket.

EPYC-E Standard CPUs would feature up to 64 x Zen 6 cores, with 8-channel DDR5-6400+ support, 64 lanes of PCIe 5.0, and 32 lanes of next-gen PCIe 6.0 connectivity. EPYC-E Entry CPUs, on the other hand, will offer a knocked down 32 cores of Zen 6, 4-channel DDR5-6400+, and 32 lanes of PCIe 5.0 and 16 lanes of PCIe 6.0 connectivity.

AMD EPYC-E "Venice" CPUs (source: Moore's Law is Dead)

Given that a single CCD has up to 32 cores, we should expect AMD to replace one of the CCDs with its new NCD tile on the EPYC-E Entry, while on the higher-end EPYC-E Standard would see AMD replacing two CCDs with custom FPGA and NCD dies.

This isn't AMD's strongest EPYC "Venice" CPU on the way, as there will be the beast with 256 cores and 512 threads of Zen 6 processing power, which is a gigantic increase from the topped-out 96 cores and 192 threads on the still industry-leading EPYC "Genoa" and "Genoa-X" processors powered by the Zen 4 architecture. So we're talking about two generations up in terms of CPU architecture from Zen 4, and over twice the CPU cores along with PCIe 6.0.

