All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1Bitcoin Mining

Intel's Royal Core: Lunar Lake CPU designed to KILL new AMD Zen 5

Intel's next-gen Lunar Lake CPU architecture teased as 'Royal Core' designed by Zen designer Jim Keller, will kill AMD Zen 5.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 7:26 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Aug 19 2021 7:37 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oh Tom, man I love you -- spoiling all of the future fun for Intel ahead of time, after being proven right during Intel Architecture Day 2021 multiple times. Now, for some juicy details on Intel's "Royal Core" project -- the AMD Zen 5 architecture killer.

I've been hearing from some of my sources for the last 18+ months or so that what Intel has coming will "destroy AMD" in the future, but now Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is providing much more details on that AMD killer -- the Royal Core Project.

Intel hired Jim Keller, the mastermind behind AMD's return-to-form Zen CPU architecture, leaving AMD for Tesla and then Tesla for Intel, and then Intel for something new. In that time at Intel, it appears Keller designed the Royal Core Project -- this is the architecture that moves past Core, the largest upgrade in CPU architectures for Intel... ever.

Tom explains the Royal Core project: "The project for Intel was to build a new series of architectures that ensure Intel's x86 products can win in efficiency over ARM & Apple architectures for the foreseeable future. It [Royal Core] was initially planned to roll out in 2024 with Lunar Lake, but it could be Nova Lake that effectively gets the "full" Royal Core".

In the video, he continues that his sources added: "Once disaggregated architectures are achieved in Meteor Lake, Lunar or Nova Lake (unsure) brings in the new architectures that should be the biggest leap in Intel performance since the introduction of the Core series: up to a doubling of IPC over Golden Cove".

"Lunar Lake aims to bring at least 30% IPC over Meteor Lake with Lion Cove, and Nova Lake extends this with Panther Cove. SMT4, DDR5 7400, Integrated Machine Learning Accelerator, and more are on the table for implementation by 2026".

Intel's Royal Core: Lunar Lake CPU designed to KILL new AMD Zen 5 11 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-11900K Desktop Processor (BX8070811900K)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$547.99
$547.99$547.99$596.35
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/19/2021 at 7:37 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.