Intel's Royal Core: Lunar Lake CPU designed to KILL new AMD Zen 5

Oh Tom, man I love you -- spoiling all of the future fun for Intel ahead of time, after being proven right during Intel Architecture Day 2021 multiple times. Now, for some juicy details on Intel's "Royal Core" project -- the AMD Zen 5 architecture killer.

I've been hearing from some of my sources for the last 18+ months or so that what Intel has coming will "destroy AMD" in the future, but now Tom from Moore's Law is Dead is providing much more details on that AMD killer -- the Royal Core Project.

Intel hired Jim Keller, the mastermind behind AMD's return-to-form Zen CPU architecture, leaving AMD for Tesla and then Tesla for Intel, and then Intel for something new. In that time at Intel, it appears Keller designed the Royal Core Project -- this is the architecture that moves past Core, the largest upgrade in CPU architectures for Intel... ever.

Tom explains the Royal Core project: "The project for Intel was to build a new series of architectures that ensure Intel's x86 products can win in efficiency over ARM & Apple architectures for the foreseeable future. It [Royal Core] was initially planned to roll out in 2024 with Lunar Lake, but it could be Nova Lake that effectively gets the "full" Royal Core".

In the video, he continues that his sources added: "Once disaggregated architectures are achieved in Meteor Lake, Lunar or Nova Lake (unsure) brings in the new architectures that should be the biggest leap in Intel performance since the introduction of the Core series: up to a doubling of IPC over Golden Cove".

"Lunar Lake aims to bring at least 30% IPC over Meteor Lake with Lion Cove, and Nova Lake extends this with Panther Cove. SMT4, DDR5 7400, Integrated Machine Learning Accelerator, and more are on the table for implementation by 2026".