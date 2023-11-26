Samsung registers trademark for 'AI phone' and 'AI smartphone' ahead of Galaxy S24

Samsung registers the trademarks for both 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone' which means we'll see AI being the top bullet point of the Galaxy S24 series.

It seems that companies are pushing full steam ahead into "AI everything" in 2024, with Samsung reportedly registering the trademarks for both "AI Phone" and "AI Smartphone" ahead of its next-gen Galaxy S24 family of smartphones that will be marketed as an AI phone.

Just because Samsung has filed trademarks for "AI phone" and "AI smartphone" are very generic, we could expect something close to that. The trademarks show that Samsung is dead serious about making its future devices, and it seems to be starting with the Galaxy S24, powered by AI.

We're expecting Samsung to unveil its next-gen Galaxy S24 family of smartphones and its AI marketing to be unveiled on January 17, 2024. Samsung has filed for other trademarks on logos and names, including Magic Pixel, Flex Magic, and Flex Magic Pixel, for its augmented reality products, smartphone displays, and TVs, with a special focus on AR glasses.

Inside, we can expect either the in-house Exynos 2400 made by Samsung or Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which are both able to run on-device LLMs (Large Language Models) and run Stable Diffusion smoothly. No matter which Galaxy S24 phone you buy, it'll be an AI phone, that's for sure.

AI modes will be interesting for the camera on the Galaxy S24, as we should expect some massively improved night mode photography, improved 4K and 8K video recording abilities, and improved Portrait mode effects.