Casetify were a little too inspired by Dbrand's X-ray skins and now it's getting sued

Casetify is a company that makes some pretty solid cases for phones of all shapes and sizes including some collabs with various companies, including some pretty huge ones. So when it started to sell cases that look like X-rays of the devices that they're protecting nobody really thought too much about it. Except Dbrand did. The company that sells skins and cases for phones and other consumer electronics thought the new Casetify cases looked familiar.

As well they should because it turns out that Casetify's new cases are basically carbon copies of Dbrand's own products which were created in collaboration with YouTuber JerryRigEverything. And it's that collaboration that outed Casetify's copying.

As Dbrand's thread shows, its own products have a nod to one of the YouTuber's catchphrases, "GLASS IS GLASS AND GLASS BREAKS." And can you guess which phrase also makes an appearance in Casetify's cases? You guessed it.

Since Dbrand shared details of the situation and confirmed that it is suing Casetify over its copycat antics, nothing has been heard from Casetify. But it's clear that the company knows it's in hot water. The offending X-ray cases have been removed from sale with the product page now directing visitors to a different page entirely. However, there's been no confirmation of what's going on from the company although that might have something to do with the Thanksgiving holidays. That being said, this feels like something that someone should probably have sent a statement out about by now.

It isn't yet clear what comes next, but we can safely assume that some money will probably be changing hands as a result of this whole thing and we're unlikely to see Casetify's X-ray cases reappear. All things considered, none of this paints Casetify in a great light so it will be interesting to see what it has to say when it finally says it.