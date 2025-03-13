Rainbox Six Siege X leaks: new 6v6 mode, NBA/Borderlands crossover, operator reworks

Rainbow Six Siege X has leaked ahead of its official unveiling scheduled for today, with the leak showing upcoming collaborations, a new 6v6 mode, and more.

TL;DR: A major leak from the Rainbow Six Siege Discord server revealed details about the upcoming Siege X launch, including a new 6v6 mode called Dual Front, operator reworks, and collaborations with Borderlands and the NBA. A major leak from the Rainbow Six Siege Discord server revealed details about the upcoming Siege X launch, including a new 6v6 mode called Dual Front, operator reworks, and collaborations with Borderlands and the NBA.

Just hours before the official unveiling of Rainbox Six Siege X a huge leak has occurred, seemingly revealing everything that will be unveiled at the launch event.

The source of the leak has been traced back to the Rainbox Six Siege Discord server, and have revealed an incredible amount of detail about what is soon to be announced. One of the biggest additions to Siege X is the new 6v6 mode called Dual Front, and according to the leak Ubisoft wants players to test it in an upcoming closed beta. However, not every player will have access to it, as the leak states the closed beta will be restricted to current-gen consoles and PC's capable of Ray-Tracing, which is NVIDIA's 20-series and AMD's RX 6000 series and above GPUs.

More details include massive changes to operators, such as Clash who will receive a big rework with the CCE Shield MK2, which can now be remotely picked up and activated. Additionally, Thunderbird is getting a change, with her Kona Station's now being able to recognize teammates and enemies, automatically healing allies while damaging enemies. The leak also revealed upcoming collaborations with Borderlands and the NBA, with Mozzie and IQ getting skins inspired by Borderlands, and details remaining unclear about the NBA crossover.

There's also a new movement system. According to the leak players will now be able to sprint while rappelling horizontally, and vaulting and falling will now retain momentum. The goal behind these changes is to make movement more fluid.

Rainbow Six Siege X leaks

New 6v6 Mode - Dual Front

A closed beta for a new 6v6 mode, considered a milestone for Siege's 10-year anniversary

Only available on next-gen consoles and PCs with ray-tracing-capable GPUs (NVIDIA 20 series / AMD RX 6000 series or higher)

Operator Reworks

Clash (CCE Shield MK2)

Shield can be picked up and remotely activated.

Can anchor to the floor to slow opponents.

Thunderbird (Kona Station Rework)

Now recognizes teammates and enemies.

Heals allies while damaging enemies with spikes.

New Movement System

Players can sprint while rappelling horizontally.

Vaulting and falling retain momentum for more fluid movement.

Crossover Content

Borderlands Collab: Mozzie & IQ skins inspired by Borderlands.

NBA Collaboration: Expected to introduce team-themed skins or cosmetics.

Returning Events (Updated Skins & Bundles)

Showdown: Oryx, Gridlock, Flores bundles.

Rengoku: Azami, Deimos, Echo bundles.

Esports Updates & Team Bundles

New skins for:

Cloud9 (Dokkaebi)

Spacestation (Mira)

Fnatic (Mute)

CAG Osaka (Bandit)

G2 (Zero)

Furia (Maverick)

LOUD (Buck)

BDS (Nokk) bundle possibly scrapped due to BDS leaving Siege esports.

Competitive packs adding new items for Blackbeard.

JYNKZI Bundle for Mute

A special content-creator-themed bundle (details not yet revealed).