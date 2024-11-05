All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 58 - Apple Intelligence, AMD confirms RDNA 4 details, and Russia fines Google
Artificial Intelligence

AI of Recaps: Amazon introduces AI-powered summaries of past seasons to Prime Video

Not only can X-Ray Recaps give you summaries of whole seasons, but single episodes too - it's in beta now, rolling out to those with Fire TV in the US.

AI of Recaps: Amazon introduces AI-powered summaries of past seasons to Prime Video
Tech Reporter
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Amazon's Prime Video introduces X-Ray Recaps, an AI-powered feature providing brief summaries of TV show seasons to help viewers catch up. It uses Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker models to generate spoiler-free recaps.

Amazon's latest feather in the cap of its Prime Video service is a feature that recaps a series you're watching that's powered by AI.

X-Ray Recaps sounds like a great idea, albeit one still in beta at this point - beware, Upload spoilers are present in the above screenshot (Image Credit: Amazon)
It's called X-Ray Recaps, and the capability uses generative AI to create brief and easily digestible summaries of seasons of TV shows, Amazon explains.

We've all been there, and what with gaps of a year between seasons (or longer in some cases), it's easy to forget what was going on in the various subplots and threads of relationships in the show you were watching.

So, you end up going on YouTube to watch somebody's cobbled together summary of the seasons so far, some of which are pretty shabby quality-wise, it has to be said.

Amazon is aiming to provide something more reliable, and X-Ray Recaps won't just be able to fill you in with past seasons, but even recap the current season so far. Or indeed a single episode up to the point where you left off watching, if you exited an episode in the middle (because you were nodding off, perhaps, late at night).

You'll be able to launch the X-Ray Recaps feature from the Prime Video info page for a show, or during playback if you pause the video and go into the X-Ray interface.

As to the nuts-and-bolts of the new functionality, Amazon explains how it works:

"Utilizing a combination of Amazon Bedrock models and custom AI models trained on Amazon SageMaker, X-Ray Recaps analyzes various video segments, combined with subtitles or dialogue, to generate detailed descriptions of key events, places, times, and conversations. Guardrails are also applied to ensure the generation of spoiler-free and concise summaries."

If it's all that it promises to be, X-Ray Recaps should be a pretty nifty addition, incorporated right there seamlessly alongside your Prime library. That said, you won't get the humor of something like 'Man of Recaps' on YouTube, of course.

And the further worry is that the AI could go wonky, as ever with anything powered by artificial intelligence.

We've got a sneaking suspicion Amazon is suddenly relying more on AI for some of its subtitles, because we've noticed of late that they seem to be full of a lot more mistakes with some of the more obscure films we've been watching - mistakes based on completely mishearing the words being spoken (and not errors a human listener would make).

X-Ray Recaps is currently in beta - meaning it could be patchier than expected to begin with, certainly - and it's starting to roll out to those with Fire TV in the US from today. Amazon says that more devices will be covered by the end of the year, and we guess other regions will follow with the rollout, too.

Initially, the recap service will be available with Amazon MGM Studios original series which includes the likes of The Boys, The Wheel of Time, Mr & Mrs Smith and Reacher.

NEWS SOURCES:aboutamazon.com, techradar.com
Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Newsletter Subscription
