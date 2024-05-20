AYANEO Pocket DMG and Pocket MICRO are new handhelds inspired by classic Game Boy hardware

Channelling the spirit of classic Game Boy hardware, the new AYANEO Pocket DMG and Pocket MICRO are designed to deliver powerful pocket-sized retro gaming.

As part of its AYANEO REMAKE product lineup, the company has announced a pair of new portable gaming handhelds inspired by classic Game Boy hardware - albeit far more powerful. The AYANEO Pocket DMG is a new vertical handheld modeled after the iconic Game Boy Pocket or Game Boy Advance SP and powered by the Snapdragon G3x Gen 3 Gaming Platform.

The AYANEO Pocket DMG

The sleek and minimal design is optimized for vertical gaming, and the 3.92-inch OLED display sports an impressive resolution of 1240x1080 and a pixel density of 419 PPI. As a handheld geared toward sprite-based retro gaming and emulation, having an OLED display is a definite selling point - it will make many games look better than ever, thanks to the brilliant contrast and color accuracy.

AYANEO's second retro-inspired handheld that got revealed is the new AYANEO Pocket MICRO - which is reminiscent of the pocket or keyring-sized Game Boy Micro that played Game Boy Advance cartridges on a tiny 240×160 pixel 2-inch screen.

The AYANEO Pocket MICRO.

The AYANEO Pocket MICRO is a little larger but still tiny. It has a 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 960 x 640 pixels - effectively 4X the Game Boy Micro - not that the Game Boy Micro was a cutting-edge device.

It's powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, which AYANEO claims is more than enough power to play GBA games at 4X the resolution. With its CNC aluminum alloy frame, additional shoulder buttons, and analog sticks, this is a pocket and keyring-sized portable gaming handheld.

Both handhelds were announced over the weekend, so stay tuned for pricing info and availability.