NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has dinner with TSMC founder in Taiwan

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang meets with TSMC founder and CEO Morris Chang in Taiwan, ahead of Computex 2024 next week to talk all things AI.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang is in Taiwan once again, meeting with TSMC founder Morris Chang, as well as Quanta and MediaTek executives for dinner ahead of Computex 2024 next week.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The NVIDIA and TSMC founders enjoyed their dinner, leaving the restaurant and talking to the media, with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang responding to fans' requests for autographs, with media outlet CNA reporting he showed his "usual friendly attitude".

Jensen hanging out with TSMC founder Morris Chang is a big deal, but we know the relationship between NVIDIA and TSMC is strong. NVIDIA has its current-gen GeForce RTX 40 series, its upcoming Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series cards made at TSMC, and its entire fleet of H100, H200, B100, B200 AI GPUs (and everything in between) fabbed at TSMC.

Furthermore, the bosses of Quanta Computer and MediaTek were sitting with NVIDIA and TSMC, with NVIDIA working directly with MediaTek on a new Arm-based AI PC processor that we've been hearing rumors about. NVIDIA is also planning a new AI supercomputer dubbed "Taipei-1" for the country, located at its building in Yawan Kaohsiung Software Industrial Park.

Read more: NVIDIA and MediaTek's new AI PC processor to be shown off at Computex 2024

We did hear a few days ago that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang was flying over to Taiwan to meet with the whose-who of tech: TSMC, MediaTek, GIGABYTE, Pegatron, Quanta, and more. But soon, the big reveal at Computex 2024 will happen with NVIDIA and MediaTek's new AI PC processor with Arm-based Cortex A5 Blackhawk CPU cores, Blackwell RTX GPU cores, and an advanced packaging solution made on TSMC's new 3nm process node. NVIDIA will be pushing the AI side of its new AI PC processor obviously, with remarks recently that the "Premium" AI PC platform is with RTX, and that NPUs are for "Basic" AI PCs.

NVIDIA says current-gen AI PCs have up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, while a Premium AI PC powered with RTX has an incredible 1300 TOPS of AI workload performance. This is because the GPU is far, far more powerful than a tiny NPU alongside the CPU and GPU (which are used for the total TOPS of a processor).