Intel says ARC Alchemist DG2 GPUs support new DisplayPort 2.0 standard

Intel's upcoming ARC Alchemist DG2 gaming GPU will support DisplayPort 2.0: 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz are both supported under DP 2.0!

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 19 2021 8:20 PM CDT
Intel has now better detailed its upcoming ARC series GPUs, with its gaming-focused ARC Alchemist DG2 GPU confirmed to rock the next-gen DisplayPort 2.0 standard.

Intel says ARC Alchemist DG2 GPUs support new DisplayPort 2.0 standard 08 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Intel's first-gen ARC graphics cards are codenamed "Alchemist" and will support DisplayPort 2.0, which supports some insane resolutions and refresh rates: we're talking up to 4K 240Hz and 8K 120Hz. The current HDMI 2.1 standard which was only supported by AMD's new RDNA 2 and NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architectures, supports only 4K 144Hz and 8K 60Hz maximum.

The news of DisplayPort 2.0 support comes from something Phoronix spotted, with the DG2 GPU family of cards mentioned in patch notes for the i915 kernel display driver. This isn't instant DP2.0 support, but rather that engineers are working on it right now -- and that when Intel's new ARC Alchemist launches, the cards will have support for the new DisplayPort 2.0 standard.

Intel says ARC Alchemist DG2 GPUs support new DisplayPort 2.0 standard 07 | TweakTown.com

See what I mean by how insane DisplayPort 2.0 is, we're looking at up to 4K 240FPS and 8K 120FPS in future GPUs and monitors... and I so, so can't wait.

NEWS SOURCE:phoronix.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Related Tags

